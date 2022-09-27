Open System MRI Market Size to Grow by USD 342.26 Mn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The open system MRI market has been categorized under the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in R&D of various product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Open System MRI Market 2022-2026

The open system MRI market size is expected to grow by USD 342.26 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Open System MRI Market 2022-2026: Scope

The open system MRI market report covers the following areas:

Open System MRI Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Low Field Scanner: The low field scanner segments will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many vendors are focusing on creating low-field MRI scanners that enhance the comfort of patients and provide accurate diagnoses. Such developments are expected to propel the demand for low-field scanners.

Medium Field Scanner



High Field Scanner

Geography

North America : North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure, the growing prevalence of medical conditions such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), strong presence of established vendors, favorable reimbursement policies, the increasing number of MRI examinations, and the rising adoption of MRI systems. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the open system MRI market in North America .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Open System MRI Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alltech Inc., ASG Superconductors Spa, Aspect Imaging Ltd., AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Barco NV, Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FONAR Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medonica Co. Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Shanghai Electric Group, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Sotera Health Co., and Toshiba Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Open System MRI Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist open system MRI market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the open system MRI market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the open system MRI market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of open system MRI market vendors

Open System MRI Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 342.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., ASG Superconductors Spa, Aspect Imaging Ltd., AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., Barco NV, Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FONAR Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medonica Co. Ltd., Neusoft Corp., Shanghai Electric Group, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Sotera Health Co., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Low field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Low field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Low field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Low field scanner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Low field scanner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Medium field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Medium field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medium field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Medium field scanner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medium field scanner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 High field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on High field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on High field scanner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on High field scanner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on High field scanner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Aspect Imaging Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aspect Imaging Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Aspect Imaging Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp.

Exhibit 92: AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 95: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 100: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Esaote Spa

Exhibit 105: Esaote Spa - Overview



Exhibit 106: Esaote Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Esaote Spa - Key news



Exhibit 108: Esaote Spa - Key offerings

10.8 FONAR Corp.

Exhibit 109: FONAR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: FONAR Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: FONAR Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 112: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 General Electric Co

Exhibit 117: General Electric Co - Overview



Exhibit 118: General Electric Co - Business segments



Exhibit 119: General Electric Co - Key news



Exhibit 120: General Electric Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: General Electric Co - Segment focus

10.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 122: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

