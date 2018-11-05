Open Systems Announces the Availability of TRAVERSE Global

SHAKOPEE, Minn., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Systems, Inc., a leading provider of business software, recently announced the release of TRAVERSE Global. TRAVERSE Global is built with updated technologies that deliver more of what today's economy demands. It is a powerful business platform that emphasizes mobile flexibility, enhanced communication, superior graphical enhancements, and an overall increase in processing power.

"TRAVERSE Global is the choice for businesses seeking to grow long into the mid-21st century," said Dr. Michael Bertini, CEO of Open Systems, Inc. "We've added extensive enhancements designed to make daily business easier."

TRAVERSE Global has new features and functions including an all new user interface, conditional formatting on Interactive Views, and an updated technology stack.

"Choosing TRAVERSE Global provides great value not only for those clients already on maintenance, but also for new prospects, with subscription licensing. We have made it easy for all clients to make the move to this newest offering," said Paul Lundquist, Vice President, Corporate Development.

Open Systems invites those curious about TRAVERSE Global to visit their site at www.osas.com.

About Open Systems, Inc.

Open Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of powerful business, accounting, CRM, ERP, and mobile software solutions for organizations in many industries, including distribution, manufacturing, and nonprofit. Open Systems has served customers with cutting-edge technologies, and adaptable business solutions for over 40 years. Products offered include Microsoft.NET and SQL Server-based TRAVERSE for the Microsoft platform, and Java-based OSAS for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. For more information on Opens Systems products, call 800-328-2279 or visit https://www.osas.com/.

