Open Systems Healthcare Introduces Swift Shift's Mobile Technology for Philadelphia-Based Caregivers

The Home Care industry is fighting to find and retain the right talent for their customers. Channels like Indeed and job boards can't deliver the kind of targeting necessary, and the hiring process is long and tedious. Swift Shift's mobile app for nurses & caregivers and enterprise-grade hiring & scheduling platform is increasing conversion on this funnel and reducing costs by 50% By helping thousands of high-demand caregivers locate their next job based on location, skillset, and the preferences of the patients they would like to serve, Swift Shift embodies a value-first digital model.

OSH sought a smart platform to add efficiency to their work processes, alleviate friction for their recruiters and schedulers, and remove the "crisis mode" from their organization when their workforce, who operates 24/7 had to accommodate a last minute call off. This has improved and enhanced the employee experience for the caregiving staff at OSH, as well as their managers and recruiters.

"Swift Shift helps us better utilize our full roster of caregivers and mitigate the stress from our schedulers by better matching our caregivers to the right clients," shared Charles Hill, COO and President of OSH. "Instead of recycling the same shifts to the same caregivers repeatedly, we have a more balanced engagement with our workforce. We easily reactivate relationships with our inactive workforce - who are still star workers, but for one reason or another have taken a short hiatus from home health."

OSH has always operated differently than other health care agencies, focusing on compliance, their customers, and excellent service. Personalized, available care coupled with the structure and professionality of a more corporate organization, OSH, found Swift Shift's success-based recruitment structure innovative, and impactful from the start. OSH operates on a compliant-centric model, so finding a HIPAA compliant solution, that could be up and running and quickly impact their business was imperative. In less than two months, the bottom-line results boast that 1,254 shift hours have now been staffed using Swift Shift's mobile caregiver app.

"Philadelphia is a highly competitive market with a few hundred agencies competing for the same nurses and caregivers," shared Assaf Shalvi CEO and founder of Swift Shift. "OSH is dedicated to maintaining a high caliber of service and made it clear that they don't have time to burn training their staff on complicated platforms, so we were thrilled to introduce them to BOOST - which was designed with the user in mind, and delivers impact almost immediately."

OSH sought a solution to add efficiency in their workforce management, improve customer service, and guarantee their workforce an improved quality of life. With an initial launch in their Bala Cynwyd branch, an expansion is under way to use Swift Shift to help redefine how home care agencies operate in a historically unregulated, slow moving industry. The end goal is unobtrusive care powered by Swift Shift to their valued customers in all locations.

About Swift Shift

Swift Shift, a HIPAA-compliant workforce recruitment and management platform for home healthcare enterprises. By connecting home healthcare providers with qualified caregivers and nurses, Swift Shift is addressing the national nursing shortage. With real-time digital communications between provider and their staff, Swift Shift is pioneering mobile-first solutions to revolutionize recruitment and management processes in home health. Swift Shift's nurse-facing mobile app, leverages cloud technology to offer home healthcare field staff control over the visits they apply for from the palm of their hand. Swift Shift clients include BAYADA Home Health Care, Interim HealthCare, Aveanna Healthcare, and more. Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur and Swift Shift CEO, Assaf Shalvi, the company has raised $5.7 million in funding. Swift Shift is headquartered in New York City. Learn more about Swift Shift here.

About Open Systems Healthcare

Here at Open Systems Healthcare (OSH), we're a passionate group of home care professionals who focus on finding the right home care services for your exact needs. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, OSH provides in-home personal care, skilled nursing, and behavioral services to adults, seniors, and children. Key to our success is our ability to bridge the gap between small locally, run companies and monolithic corporations by implementing a consumer-centric business model. Organically growing since our inception, OSH currently employs over 1,400 home health aides, nurses, and home care professionals across our 15 offices in 4 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.oshealth.com

