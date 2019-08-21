Open Systems, Inc. Announces Connect 2019

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Systems, Inc., leading business management software solution company, is pleased to announce dates for its annual user conference, Connect 2019, September 10th – 12th, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Client registration for the event is available on the Open Systems' website.

The Connect conference is the undisputed highlight for all Open Systems clients utilizing the Traverse, ProcessPro, OSAS, Impress, Flex-Pack, and Master product lines. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to select from over 120 educational sessions featuring in-depth learning and best practice courses for all experience levels. New this year, Open Systems is offering pre-conference workshops providing deep-dive discussions of critical processes and techniques in accounting and IT.

In addition, Connect provides attendees with direct access to their project team, including trainers, consultants, and client managers. The Preferred Vendors sponsoring this event include uniPoint Quality Management Software, TrueCommerce, AbeTech Bar Code & RFID Solutions, DocUnity, Technology Solutions Associates, LLC, Keystone Solutions, Inc., Avalara, NELCO, flowtrac, TSYS / Cayan, Worldpay, and FwdMbl Solutions. Attendees will leave the conference with detailed information and actionable takeaways for immediate implementation.

Conference attendees can look forward to:

Invaluable networking opportunities with industry peers

Informative courses and product training

One-on-one software support

Insight from industry professionals

Connecting with Open Systems staff

"The user conference is designed to enrich our clients and their business with hands-on learning, dedicated solution offerings, and our vision for 2020 and beyond," stated Dr. Michael Bertini, Open Systems CEO. "Each year we continually strive to grow their knowledge, network, and support community, while strengthening relationships."

Connect 2019 registration is now open. For more information on conference events or registration, please contact the Event Planner.

Open Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of powerful and adaptable ERP, accounting, and business software solutions for companies in a wide array of industries, including; manufacturing, distribution, not-for-profit, services, and job shop. Using technologies such as .NET and SQL Server, these solutions give companies the power and flexibility to tailor the software to meet their unique business needs. For more information, visit www.osas.com.

