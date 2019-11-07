Open Systems, Inc. Announces New Strategic Integrations with Avalara

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Systems, Inc., leading business management software solution company, today announced new strategic integrations with Avalara, a leading provider of tax compliance automation software, for its latest releases of the ProcessPro and SouthWare ERP solutions.

ProcessPro solves the critical needs of batch processors, including forward and backward lot traceability, management of complex formulas and recipes, integrated quality control, and reporting with analytics functionality. The solution has been developed for manufacturers in the regulated food and beverage, chemical, cannabis, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries.

SouthWare combines traditional ERP functionality with innovative products and services to make work easier for organizations of all sizes in diverse industries, including HVAC, overhead doors, industrial equipment, athletic dealers, food equipment, and field service.

Certified integrations to these ERP solutions ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara's automated tax management into existing systems. As a result of this partnership, ProcessPro and SouthWare clients will benefit from the automated calculation of applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Avalara manages the complexity of determining tax rates and rules for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving Open Systems' clients more time to focus on business building activities.

"Our ERP solutions and industry-leading integration partners provide customers a comprehensive view of their entire operation to aid data-driven decision making," stated Dr. Michael Bertini, CEO, Open Systems, Inc. "Through our partnership with Avalara, we are furthering our commitment in providing clients the next generation of business management software with its ability to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complex indirect tax regulations."

"Open Systems understands the specific needs of its customers, and their ERP solutions reduce complexity for customers across a variety of mission-critical business functions," said Greg Chapman, SVP Business Development at Avalara. "We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

Open Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of powerful and adaptable ERP, accounting and business software solutions for companies in a wide array of industries, including; manufacturing, distribution, not-for-profit, services, and job shop. These solutions give companies the power and flexibility to tailor the software to meet their unique business needs. For information, visit www.osas.com.

