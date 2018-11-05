Open Systems, Inc. Supports Blue Dragon Children's Foundation

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Systems, Inc., a leading provider of business software, is pleased to announce support of Blue Dragon Children's Foundation for its 2018 charitable giving campaign.

"Every year our staff enjoys teaming together to give back to a special charity before the holiday season," stated Michael Bertini, CEO. "Blue Dragon Children's Foundation is an organization we are passionate about, and a cause that we are happy to support."

Blue Dragon Children's Foundation provides exceptional care to Vietnamese children and families in crisis while creating long-term change for a better world. Blue Dragon kids are living on the street, children with disabilities, children from rural families living in extreme poverty, and victims of human trafficking and slavery. Blue Dragon rescues these children from danger and reunites them with their families when possible. Blue Dragon provides care, education, and all the services these children need for recovery and growth.

Open Systems, Inc. has chosen to focus this year's annual campaign endeavor on raising donations and awareness for the efforts of Blue Dragon Children's Foundation. The staff from Open Systems united on October 31st for a day of friendly competition, themed games, and a silent auction to raise funds and nonperishable food items. The Open Systems Halloween Charity Fundraiser is a long standing annual tradition.

"Our Halloween Charity Fundraiser is always an excellent opportunity for team building and networking between our staff. It couldn't have gone better this year! We raised $9,696 for Blue Dragon and over 200 nonperishable food items for local food shelves," said Joe Blauert, Vice President, Sales.

For more information on Blue Dragon Children's Foundation please visit: https://www.bluedragon.org

About Open Systems, Inc.

Open Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of powerful business, accounting, CRM, ERP, and mobile software solutions for organizations in many industries, including distribution, manufacturing, and nonprofit. Open Systems recently celebrated 40 years of serving customers with cutting-edge technologies, and adaptable business solutions. Products offered include Microsoft.NET and SQL Server-based TRAVERSE for the Microsoft platform, and Java-based OSAS for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. For more information on Opens Systems products, call 800-328-2279 or visit www.osas.com .

