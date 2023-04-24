Open Systems Wins Coveted Global InfoSec Award during RSA Conference 2023 for Best SASE Platform

Open Systems Wins SASE Award in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2023

ZURICH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Systems, a leader in managed secure access service edge (SASE) services, today announced that its industry-leading managed SASE platform has won a Global InfoSec Award at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading electronic information security magazine.

Open Systems Managed SASE was recognized as a leader in the SASE category for its comprehensive suite of integrated and unified network and network security functions delivered as a 24/7 managed service.

"Many organizations lack the deep networking and security service expertise to effectively deploy a single or multi-vendor SASE solution themselves," said Daniel Neuhaus, CEO of Open Systems. "We are extremely proud to be recognized as a leading provider of easy-to-use SASE services to secure connectivity across their cloud and hybrid environments and locations, from one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world."

"Open Systems embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

As applications continue to move to the cloud and fewer legacy applications remain in the data center, Open Systems Managed SASE provides a comprehensive, unified and easy-to-use single vendor SASE solution that empowers users to define networking and security policies once and enforce them everywhere.

To learn more about Open Systems Managed SASE, visit the link here: https://www.open-systems.com/sase/.

The Global InfoSec Awards are presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), an industry-leading electronic information security magazine, to honor InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Winners are chosen by judges who are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of the nominations and supporting materials submitted by each entrant. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the one with the most customers or money in the bank.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Open Systems

Open Systems Managed SASE combines SD-WAN, Firewall, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA into a framework that supports secure connectivity across cloud and hybrid environments and locations. Open Systems Managed SASE provides a comprehensive SASE solution through an easy-to-use customer portal, underpinned with a unified data platform to drive future innovation, all delivered as a 24×7 managed service. Discover more at open-systems.com.

