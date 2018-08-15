"Open That Bottle Night" Preview and much more at the 2019 Symposium for Professional Wine Writers

For the fourth year in a row, the Symposium will offer thirty fully-funded fellowships for accomplished writers in the wine, food and wine, and travel and wine fields. The three-day event includes workshops, panel discussions, tastings, and one-on-one-coaching, all supporting excellence in wine writing and providing mentorship and networking opportunities.

The Symposium faculty includes Richard Bradley, Editor-in-chief and Chief Content Officer, Worth; Esther Mobley, Wine Critic, San Francisco Chronicle; Tracey Ryder, Co-Founder, Edible Communities; Julia Cosgrove, Vice President & Editor-in-Chief, AFAR Media; Erin Kirschenmann, Senior Editor, Wine Business Monthly; Ali Bouzari, Culinary Scientist, Author, and Co-founder of Pilot R&D and Render; Ellen Fort, Editor, Eater SF; Mary-Frances Heck, Senior Food Editor, Food & Wine, Irene Edwards, Editor-in-Chief, Sunset Magazine; Karen MacNeil, Author and Wine Educator; and Jordan Mackay, Author and Journalist.

Interested writers who can demonstrate at least two paid, published byline articles in the past 12 months are encouraged to apply for the open fellowships. A team of independent judges anonymously evaluates all submissions. Applications will be accepted until October 1, 2018. For more information and to apply, go to www.winewriterssymposium.org/fellowship-opportunities.

The Symposium is scheduled during Premiere Napa Valley, a week of industry-focused events, hosted by the Napa Valley Vintners, culminating in the annual grand tasting and futures auction.

About the Symposium for Professional Wine Writers



The Symposium for Professional Wine Writers, founded by Meadowood Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Vintners association and supported by The Culinary Institute of America, draws top wine book authors and editors, wine magazine writers and critics, newspaper wine columnists, bloggers and other editorial wine content creators to Napa Valley to speak, listen, debate, explore themes prevalent in contemporary wine writing and network with their peers for four days. A combination of lectures, panel discussions, group and individual writing sessions, wine tasting and fine dining make the Symposium an unmatched career enrichment opportunity for editorial wine, wine-food, and wine-travel writers. Learn more at WineWritersSymposium.org.

Media Contact:



Julia Allenby



Symposium Executive Director



jallenby@winewriterssymposium.org



(510) 599-2808

SOURCE The Symposium for Professional Wine Writers

Related Links

http://www.winewriterssymposium.org

