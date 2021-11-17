"Open the Romanian Wine" Initiative Launches in New York to Press and Trade

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season comes with good news for wine loving New Yorkers. An exciting lineup of wines never before tasted in the US will be presented in an official press and trade tasting and luncheon on November 30th, 12 PM at New York's AVRA Madison Estiatorio as part of the Open The Romanian Wine program's global visibility plan.

Six Romanian wines will be presented during the event: The Iconic Estate Rhein Extra Magnifique Brut, The Iconic Estate Hyperion Feteasca Neagra, The Iconic Estate Hyperion Rose, La Sapata Babeasca Neagra, Avincis Olt de Vie Negru de Dragasani and Domeniile Averesti Busuioaca de Bohotin. The wines were evaluated by the wine experts of the "Open The Romanian Wine" program which curates a selection based on tradition, winemaking style and rarity of grape varieties, which are all grown exclusively in Romania and Southeastern Europe.

Marinela Ardelean, the international wine critic and "Open the Romanian Wine" program Ambassador, will be presenting the wines. "Romania is truly a hidden gem when it comes to wine and some of its finest, most valuable varieties are little known. In this program we took on the mission to change that. I am proud and excited to host our industry leaders in New York to taste a small sampling of Romania's winemaking history. This event coincides with our celebration of the upcoming National Romania Day which is on December 1st," stated Ms. Ardelean.

Romania has a winemaking tradition dating back 6000 years. The Romanian soil nurtures rare grape varieties and today is home to hundreds of vineyards and wineries, spread across seven wine regions. Each wine region has its own distinctive traditions and unique flavors. Romania is the sixth largest wine producer in Europe and the 12th worldwide, yet little known to wine lovers across the world. "Open The Romanian Wine" is a long-term national program, created and developed by retailer Carrefour, with the mission to support the Romanian wine industry and put Romanian wine on the world wine map.

The program's wine experts travel the country and visit wineries in search of new wines to promote nationally. They taste and select the wines, and the program's consultants support winemakers with branding, promotion and distribution efforts to successfully reach retail. Since its beginning in 2019, over 200 labels joined the program, with some sold exclusively in Carrefour nationwide. Several are award winners in international wine contests such as Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, the International Wine Challenge and Decanter World Wine Awards.

In 2021, "Open The Romanian Wine" brings these exciting wines to the American marketplace in an ambitious, long-term plan to promote the unique wines and grape varieties of Romania.

