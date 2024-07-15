Open Title Texas Expands into Houston, E.L. Craine Joins the Team as President of Houston and Director of Growth and Development

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Title , a Texas-based title insurance agency, proudly announced today the addition of E.L. Craine as the President for Houston and the Director of Growth and Development. With his extensive experience and proven track record in the industry, E.L. is set to drive business growth and enhance client relationships in his new role.

"We are thrilled to welcome E.L. Craine to our team," said Adam Setliff, President, Open Title Texas. "His proven leadership and experience in the real estate and title services sectors will be instrumental in expanding our footprint in Houston and across the state of Texas. We look forward to the innovative strategies he will bring to elevate our service offerings and client satisfaction."

Under E.L. Craine's leadership, Open Title—Houston has ten employees and operates in multiple office locations throughout the greater Houston area. It provides clients with flexible closing options and exceptional service.

"I am excited to join one of the fastest-growing title companies in the industry," said E.L. Craine. "Open Title's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my vision of delivering top-notch title services. Together, we will strengthen our position as leaders in the Houston market."

Under the leadership of Adam Setliff, a licensed attorney in Texas, Open Title offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential and commercial escrow services, title searches, and an extensive list of class offerings. The company's unwavering commitment to service excellence and its focus on providing educational opportunities to empower real estate professionals ensure a complete and informed service experience, giving its clients the reassurance of quality they deserve.

For more information about Open Title's services, visit https://open-title.com/ .

About Open Title: Open Title brings together a group of professionals with decades of combined experience to the title insurance industry. Our dedication to collaboration, expertise, comprehensive services, and educational empowerment is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value to real estate professionals, builders, lenders and most importantly, our mutual clients, ensuring they feel appreciated and important in every transaction.

