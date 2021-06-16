Open Up Resources High School Curricula Receive Highest Rating From EdReports

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Up Resources (Open Up), a nonprofit whose mission is to increase equity in education, announced today that its full suite of High School curriculum offerings, Open Up High School Mathematics and Odell Education High School Literacy Program , have received "All-Green" — Meeting Expectations from EdReports.

EdReports, an independent, nonprofit, educator-led, curriculum reviewer of K-12 instructional materials, reviewed Open Up High School Mathematics and confirmed the materials meet the expectations and received a "green" rating for three Gateways, which includes ratings for Focus & Coherence, Mathematical Practices and Usability.

Odell Education High School Literacy Program was also determined to meet the expectations and received a "green" rating for the three Gateways: Text Quality, Building Knowledge and Usability.

Open Up Resources CEO Jessica Sliwerski said, "We are excited to expand our OER offerings to now include High School core curricula. We know that high-quality Math and ELA materials are essential in the K-12 space and we are thrilled to have resources that high school educators can trust and enjoy using. With Open Up High School Mathematics and Odell Education's High School Literacy Program, we enter into a new phase of supporting secondary education classrooms with effective, culturally rich materials designed to increase student outcomes."

"It is great to see EdReports recognize the quality and value of Open Up High School Mathematics with 'all-green' in each gateway. These materials can significantly enhance classroom instruction and create critical opportunities for students to engage in rich and meaningful mathematical discourse as well as support students and teachers with engagement in all high-leverage practices for the learning and teaching of mathematics," said Travis Lemon, co-author of Open Up High School Mathematics and member of Mathematics Vision Project.

"Odell Education is grateful to EdReports for their detailed evaluation of our High School Literacy Program and very pleased that it meets their expectations. We are excited to bring our new literacy program to schools through our partnership with Open Up Resources," said Judson Odell, founder and CEO of Odell Education.

More information about both Open Up High School Mathematics and Odell Education High School Literacy Program can be found here.

