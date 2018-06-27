Open Up The Cooler And Get Ready For Summer Fun In New Series Ultimate Summer Cook-Off

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/81799512-food-network-ultimate-summer-cook-off/

"Summer is synonymous with spending time with family and friends, while gathering around the grill to dig in to some finger-licking BBQ," said Courtney White, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Programming, Food Network and HGTV. "Eddie Jackson is the perfect host to challenge these six chefs in taking their culinary bona fides and placing them on the line, while creating summer dishes that are fun and exhilarating for a chance at walking away with $25,000."

In the premiere episode, host Eddie Jackson presents the chefs with the first challenge: they will have 30 minutes to whip up their best backyard burger, with each chef randomly choosing a cooler with ingredients to use in their dish. Judges Damaris Phillips and Jamika Pessoa are joined by Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey to choose the best backyard burger, with the winner receiving a key advantage in the next round. In round two, the chefs make the quintessential American summer dish - hot dogs! The chefs have 60 minutes to create one fully loaded hot dog and one fully unexpected hot dog. In the end, one chef is sent home for the summer, while the rest continue in pursuit of the grand prize. Other challenges during the season include creating an entire summer dinner with a travel destination theme and having 30 minutes to prepare an outrageous six-foot-long lobster roll, all culminating with the last three chefs battling it out in the finale on Sunday, August 26th at 8pm ET/PT , to determine who wins Food Network's Ultimate Summer Cook-Off and $25,000!

Get to know the summer cook-off challengers and see photos and highlights of their dishes at FoodNetwork.com/SummerCookOff. To enjoy the ultimate summer culinary experience, share your favorite summer dishes using #SummerCookOff.

