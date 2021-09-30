Open Visibility Network continues explosive growth with Cloudleaf - adds digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to the leading data collaborative

BOSTON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Visibility Network (OVN) is the industry's first data sharing consortium that takes global supply chain visibility collaboration to the highest level. Leading real-time visibility and insight providers Tive , project44 , FourKites , Everstream Analytics , TransVoyant and MarineTraffic joined together in 2021 to start the industry's first shipping data sharing network across multiple platforms. As the network continues to onboard leaders it continues to seek cutting-edge data and insight providers to join the explosive collaboration network.

Cloudleaf's SaaS digital intelligence platform leverages supply chain, edge, IoT and contextual data, and adds a supply chain digital twin solution to manage risk and volatility in product flows. This latest addition provides a whole new level of insights and visibility, with the ability for shippers to monitor their items in-transit, and carriers to provide new service levels. The joint offerings provide a view of on time and in full shipments like never before.

Demand across multimodal shipping continues to skyrocket and logistics professionals are demanding more meaningful insights to actively manage their customers' growing expectations. The OVN allows customers to leverage risk management as a competitive differentiator and extends access to new levels of in-transit visibility to ensure that shipments arrive on time and in full (OTIF).

"The Open Visibility Network is growing with incredible velocity, adding selected leaders and has started to benefit customers globally. No single solution or platform has the power to deliver 100% of insights that can be achieved by data collaboration," said Krenar Komoni , Founder and CEO of Tive. "Real-time in-transit visibility means different things to different companies and users. Through OVN, the customization and integration of data is becoming possible, regardless of the platform."

"Cloudleaf is excited to join this great ecosystem of providers in the Open Visibility Network," said Mahesh Veerina , CEO, Cloudleaf. "Cloudleaf's approach to data intelligence is a natural fit when combined with the strength of the other OVN leaders, giving the industry even further insight and flexibility to approaches that will power the future of supply chains with active IoT insights."

Cloudleaf powers next-generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real-time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

