Open Visibility Network delivers next-generation collaboration for shippers and logistics service providers

Visibility and shorter cycle times are the table stakes needed to achieve growth, scalability, and customer confidence in today's competitive, increasingly complex global supply chains. Companies are reaching beyond the traditional tracking points captured by ELD, telematics, trackers and sensors, including location, temperature, humidity, and other conditions. Now, customers are demanding the tracking of business processes, environmental attributes (such as weather and traffic), ETA's, port conditions, yard management and more, to further increase efficiencies of their overall supply chains.

Regardless of the mode of transportation, improving on time and in full (OTIF) deliveries and decreased rejections and claims on loads is top of mind for shippers, carriers, and logistics professionals. That quest becomes more challenging when the global supply chain lacks accurate end-to-end visibility data. Common challenges include the limited availability of valuable insights due to technological constraints and siloed data. There is a great need for a collaborative model to aggregate detailed information from multiple platforms and systems for quicker time to value for the end customer.

A single visibility solution alone can't achieve 100% coverage of all customers' requirements, especially when those needs encompass all modes of transportation, and require global coverage — ocean, air, rail and trucking.

That is why many of the leading visibility leaders have joined forces to create the Open Visibility Network (OVN). Together, this collaboration of global supply chain technology providers makes it simple for shippers, 3PLs and carriers to rapidly expand visibility and data insights without adding more applications or switching platforms. They can then extend this same critical insight data to their customers.

"It's all about the next level of customer satisfaction. If you can add an extra layer of visibility data on shipments, whether it is ELD/Telematics data from trucks, location data from vessels, transactional information at ports/terminals, or direct data from the Tive trackers — why not offer that to all customers?" added Tive Founder and CEO Krenar Komoni . "To achieve 100% visibility across all modes of transportation, across all geographies, across all types of carriers, and across all various nodes (ports, borders, terminals) of the network, collaboration becomes a necessity to achieve that goal. It's an inevitable part of bringing the best visibility to the customer in the shortest amount of time."

The OVN is blazing a new frontier of global supply chain visibility, one driven by collaboration and rooted in deep and broad API integrations. Connecting shippers, carriers and 3PLs through the OVN ecosystem results in actionable real-time insights that help all stakeholders overcome challenges and proactively manage their customers' ever-increasing expectations. To learn more about tapping into the Open Visibility Network's extensive insight data, visit www.openvisibility.com .

