Open Visibility Network welcomes Surge Transportation & its real-time pricing APIs

Open Visibility Network (OVN) has announced that Surge Transportation, a real-time pricing and load booking solution, has joined the rapidly growing international network. Launched in collaboration between Tive , Project44 , and FourKites in 2021, the OVN is a consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. To date, several industry leaders have joined the network, including Everstream Analytics , TransVoyant , MarineTraffic , ParkourSC , WeatherOptics , FarEye , BlueBox Systems , TextLocate , Trucker Cloud , Resilinc , Trucker Tools , and Vizion .

Since launching in 2016, Surge Transportation has been on a mission to optimize the cost of freight for shippers and carriers—in spite of changing and volatile markets. Surge provides the industry's best real-time price engine—supported by 100% tender acceptance and partnering with over 50,000 carriers. Surge provides large shippers with excess carrier capacity when it is needed most, specializing in short lead time, peak season, and overflow—for anything moving over-the-road on land. Surge's instant real-time API rating engine provides market truckload rates for origin and destination pairs across North America. By combining historical data, and predictive data into its own proprietary algorithm—while monitoring moving market scenarios— Surge returns the most accurate truckload rates available. These rates are returned into a shipper's TMS, enabling them to optimize price, capacity, and service.

Ultimately, Surge Transportation builds partnerships between shippers and motor-carriers, utilizing real-time pricing and real-time load booking – enabling end-to-end automation without sacrificing world-class experience.

OVN is the first platform that enables the stakeholders to collaborate openly via APIs exchanges and cultivate an ecosystem that strives to achieve end-to-end visibility across all shipment modes and lanes. End-to-end visibility starts with procurement and extends all the way to the shipments' delivery at the end destination. By working in collaboration, OVN members synchronize to support end-to-end shipment visibility. Additional benefits from high levels of transparency and cooperation include an optimized supply chain and access to other technology providers that value open visibility.

Open Visibility Network is excited to welcome Surge Transportation , the leader in real-time pricing and API integration into transportation management systems.

"Surge operates an open business model that supports transparency and visibility across customers, and motor carriers. We have worked hard to develop partnerships with OVN members, and are excited to support the digitization of the supply chain," says Omar Singh, founder and CEO of Surge Transportation. "Ultimately, we hope that by providing real-time market truckload rates to members they can share those with their end customers—and help to optimize supply chain and routing guides."

"Real-time pricing and load booking are critical for achieving visibility, especially during peak season or volatile times when loads do not get covered, even in the spot market," highlighted Krenar Komoni, founding member of OVN and CEO and Founder of Tive, Inc., a real-time visibility provider. " We are excited to welcome Surge Transportation and their real-time pricing APIs to the OVN. Their services will enrich the technology solutions for the OVN members during times when capacity is much needed."

OVN is in constant lookout to connect with other technology and visibility providers in the supply chains.

About Open Visibility Network

Open Visibility Network (OVN) is an open consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. OVN is the first platform that enables the stakeholders to collaborate openly and while exchanging data and insights (APIs) cultivate an ecosystem that strives to achieve end-to-end visibility across all shipment modes and lanes.

About Surge Transportation

Surge Transportation builds partnerships between shippers and motor-carriers, utilizing Real-Time pricing and Real-Time load booking – enabling end-to-end automation without sacrificing world-class experience. Surge blends tradition and technology and recognizes that there is a fundamental problem with routing guide strategy in that forecasts are linear, but demand is not. The result is that sometimes priority #1 is securing capacity and loads, while at other times it is booking at the most competitive market rates. Surge solves both of those priorities by providing the industry's best Real-Time price engine, supported by 100% tender accept, partnering with our network of 50,000 carriers, while adding in 20 years of experience matching shippers with capacity when it is needed the most.

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

