Open Visibility Network Welcomes TextLocate -- Delivers Real-time Driver Location and Messaging

Supply chains require different data and insights to enable logistics professionals to continue to leverage to manage their customers' growing expectations. TextLocate contributes communication data that provides more transparency in over-the-road freight and is a complementary addition to the OVN community. The unique offering adds easy-to-deploy text-based communication between drivers, dispatchers, brokers, and customers.

"Visibility beyond location services provides actionable intelligence. Supply chains work best when excursions can be addressed quickly," said Ryan Rogers, Founder & CEO at TextLocate. "TextLocate delivers driver-level communication for a shipment's end-to-end journey with our app-less technology. Understanding your freight's condition is critical - and drivers are on the front line of most over-the-road shipments. Adding driver updates without interfering with the driver's job moves supply chains forward much more efficiently."

"When we launched the Open Visibility Network, the main goal was to inspire true collaboration to help logistics professionals get the data they need as quickly as possible, and bring improved service levels to their end customers," said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO, Tive. "The OVN is a consortium of the industry's best-of-breed providers that offer open API access for customer benefit. TextLocate is an emerging leader and adds tremendous value to the visibility ecosystem. Combining text-based multimedia messaging and real-time location data, customers around the globe can get true real-time information on what is happening with their shipments. We are excited for TextLocate to join the network and help make global supply chains more efficient."

This newest addition to the OVN combines TextLocate's OTR app-less communication technology with industry leaders, including Tive , project44 , FourKites , Everstream Analytics , TransVoyant , MarineTraffic , ParkourSC , WeatherOptics and FarEye to deliver immediate next-gen value to global supply chains.

About The Open Visibility Network

The OVN is an open network of leading supply chain technology providers that provide API access to integrate with various stakeholders in the industry. The network combines deep and broad data from visibility providers, and insights from news, weather, supplier issues, port strikes, political unrest, the global pandemic and more. Being an open network, the addition of more collaborators extends access to new levels of in-transit visibility data and collaboration to ensure that shipments arrive on time and in full (OTIF).

About TextLocate

TextLocate is a visibility tool for location updates, two-way chat and image capture. This app-less service uses simple text messaging as an advanced digital check call. TextLocate is a complementary offering that bridges the gap between real-time visibility apps, platforms and phone calls to communicate with drivers.

Media contacts

Jim Waters

VP Marketing, Tive

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Visibility Network