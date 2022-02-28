Open XR Forum Expands Membership with Global Tier 1 and Wireless Infrastructure Providers

Open XR Forum new members include AT&T, Colt, Crown Castle, Telefónica and ZAYO Tweet this

The significant growth in bandwidth driven by 5G, high-speed broadband and cloud-based services places substantial pressure on network operators to increase capacity while limiting capital expenditures and reducing operating costs. The overriding objective of Open XR Forum is to dramatically reduce network total cost of ownership by simplifying network architectures, enabling dynamic and on-demand capacity allocation and implementing software and component technologies that are compatible across multiple generations of optical technologies. Read more about the benefits of Open XR Forum.

Open XR Forum membership is expanding to cover a wide range of industry participants and applications and currently includes AT&T, BT, Colt, Crown Castle, Infinera, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Telefónica, Verizon, Windstream and ZAYO. To learn more about becoming a member, visit www.openxrforum.org.

About Open XR Forum

Open XR Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors and component suppliers. For more information, visit www.openxrforum.org.

