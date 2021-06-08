Open XR Forum Launches with Tier 1 North American and European Service Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum launches today with initial members including Verizon, Lumen Technologies, Windstream, Liberty Global and Infinera. Open XR Forum is a consortium of network operators, equipment vendors and component vendors committed to building the foundation for a new generation of coherent optical solutions that enable seamless interconnectivity across multiple generations and support point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. XR optics is the industry's first coherent optical solution that can solve the challenges faced by network operators, caused by the misalignment between network traffic patterns and the technology used to transport that traffic.

The significant growth in bandwidth driven by 5G, high-speed broadband and cloud-based services continues to put substantial pressure on network operators to keep up with demand. XR optics provides a solution that can dramatically simplify network architectures, reduce operating costs, and enable a dynamic and on-demand capacity allocation while paving the way for a network architecture that is compatible across multiple generations of optical technologies. Network operator studies have demonstrated that XR optics can provide a reduction in total cost of ownership by as much as 70 percent.