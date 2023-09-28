Open XR Forum to Host Symposium on the Latest Specifications and Use Cases of Intelligent Coherent Pluggables at ECOC 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum announced today that it will host a symposium on October 3 at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC). The symposium, open to all attendees, will be held at the ECOC Exhibition 2023 SEC – Product Focus Area, Hall 3 in Glasgow, Scotland, from 10:00 a.m.11:30 a.m. BST.

This symposium will feature the latest transceiver specifications, including thermal mechanical form factor and electro-optical characteristics. The symposium will also highlight multi-vendor use cases, including full-featured host-independent management, multipoint aggregation, and high-speed business services over passive optical network (PON) infrastructures.

Open XR Forum symposium member speakers include:

  • Mark Watts, Distinguished Member of Technical Staff, Verizon
  • Harald Bock, VP, Network & Technology Strategy, Infinera
  • Andrea Di Giglio, Systems Specialist at Telecom Italia Lab, TIM
  • Kevin Driscoll, VP, Strategic Sales, LightRiver
  • Andrew Lord, Sr. Manager, Optical Networks Research, BT
  • David Hillerkuss, Director, Open XR Forum
  • José Manuel Rivas-Moscoso, Optical Transport Innovation Technical Lead, Telefónica CTIO
  • Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Infinera

For more information about the Open XR Forum Symposium at ECOC, please visit www.openxrforum.org.  

About Open XR Forum
Open XR Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential, and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors, and component suppliers. For more information, visit www.openxrforum.org

Media Contact
Engage PR for Open XR Forum
Jeannette Bitz
[email protected] 

SOURCE Open XR Forum

