Open XR Optics Forum Releases Open XR Signal Specification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open XR Optics Forum announced today the availability of the Open XR Signal Specification document. This milestone document provides a full line-side signal specification for Open XR Optics transceivers, enabling implementation of line-side compatible transceivers.

This specification document defines the following key building blocks of the Open XR Optics technology:

Subcarrier-based transmission format for Open XR modules

Processing blocks from client-side to line-side

Interoperable Forward Error Correction (IFEC), including the encoding process, code design rules, and memory structure

Bit to label mapping

Framing and gain sharing

Label to symbol mapping

And out-of-band communications

The signal specification has been developed and approved by the Open XR Optics Forum. These specifications further advance multi-vendor availability and interoperability of Open XR Optics-enabled transceivers through standardization.

About Open XR Optics Forum

Open XR Optics Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential, and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Optics Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors, and component suppliers. For more information, visit www.openxropticsforum.org.

Media Contact

Engage PR for Open XR Optics Forum

Jeannette Bitz

[email protected]

SOURCE Open XR Optics Forum