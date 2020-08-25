Open Your Community in a Safe and Smart Way with UV Disinfection Lighting Technology

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with LED Lighting Consulting, Converged Services recently announced a safe and smart way for community associations to open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing Ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfection lighting.

UV-C lighting has been used for numerous years to disinfect viruses on surfaces and clean the air. With the COVID-19 pandemic, UV-C lighting has been in the news recently as a way to combat and kill the virus. Now, not only are hospitals using this way of disinfecting, but airlines (JetBlue), subways (NYC), and stadiums (Miami Dolphins) have decided to take this approach. Many other industries (restaurants, hotels, grocery, schools, and more) are also looking to invest in this lighting. As such, a way for communities to safely open their amenity spaces (fitness centers, spas, restaurants, office, and clubhouses) is to consider an investment in UV disinfection lighting technology.

Through Converged Services' partnership with LED Lighting Consulting, it has never been easier to access the UV disinfection solutions and fixtures. This technology delivers peace of mind to open your community in a safe and smart way for both residents and on-site staff. The Ultraviolet disinfection Lighting combats and kills not only up to 99.9% of the Coronavirus, but also other viruses, bacteria, mold, and fungi on surfaces and in the air.

There are many benefits to incorporating UV disinfection lighting into your community, including:

Starts to kill microbes instantly, reducing the chance of resistance

There are no chemicals, odors or residue, allowing for a safer environment for those with asthma or allergies

Proven safe over past decades to disinfect water, air and surfaces

Disinfects the entire space, including ceilings, walls, floors and under furniture

Great alternative to reduce chemical disinfection services and costs

Ability to disinfect any time, any room, any size that works for your schedule

LED Lighting Consulting provides the newest in UV disinfection lighting technologies, products, and services. As a full-service firm, LED Lighting Consulting will consult, design, supply, install and consider finance options for your community.

"We are excited to partner with Converged Services and bring the latest technology in UV disinfection lighting to their current and future clients," states Rick Freistat, President of LED Lighting Consulting. Freistat continues, "together, we are a part of the solution to overcome COVID-19 in a safe manner."

Open your community in a safe and smart way through UV disinfection lighting:

Amenity areas, such as the fitness center, spa, outdoor kitchen space, restaurants, or clubhouse

Public areas, such as the pool, golf course and golf carts, locker rooms, and restrooms

Office areas and faculty space

Converged Services is a technology advisory firm with over 20 years of experience negotiating cost savings and generating revenue gains for associations by implementing the latest technology solutions.

To learn more, please visit https://www.convergedservicesinc.com/uv-disinfection-lighting or email [email protected].

SOURCE Converged Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://convergedservicesinc.com

