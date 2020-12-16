Open Your Eyes, Not Your Email, With The Loftie Alarm Clock, Shipping Just In Time For The New Year

Founder and CEO Matt Hassett started Loftie with a mission to help people create more tech-life balance in their everyday lives. After doing extensive research, he found that many people struggled to "unplug" from stress-causing technology around bedtime, often diving right into their smartphones first thing in the morning. The Loftie alarm clock was born out of the need to find a solution to people's dependence on their smartphones at home.

In the U.S. an estimated 90% of adults own a smartphone. Of that number, over 60% feel they overuse their smartphone and wish to limit their usage. Grounded in research showing that removal of technology from the bedroom is one of the best ways to lengthen and enhance sleep quality, Loftie is designed to help consumers sleep, not scroll.

The creative team behind Loftie views their product not as a reinvention, but rather a modernization of the morning alarm clock with features such as a two-phase alarm, guided meditations, sound baths, breathwork exercises, and more, all available without the need of a smartphone. What's equally important though, is everything it doesn't do: Connect to your email, apps, and social media, with all the anxiety they bring along. By revamping a very overlooked home device, the Loftie team uses the product as a platform to talk about much broader issues of tech-life balance and the growing tech backlash, but in a solution-oriented light.

"2020 has been a year of many stresses and rooted in a ton of time at home scrolling on social media and checking email, all of which adds to our ever-growing anxiety," said founder & CEO, Matt Hassett. "Bottomline, smartphones do not make for a dreamy bedroom vibe: We want to help people reduce the stress of email and digital communication by leaving their phones out of the bedroom, and reinforce the simple message that breaking up with your smartphone alarm will help you sleep and feel better. In other words, we want to give you less screen and more dream."

Loftie is currently shipping out to a waiting list of over 5,000 customers with ongoing shipments set for new customers in January 2021, just in time to set healthier habits for the New Year. The Loftie clock retails for $165 and comes in two colors, black on black or white on black, and is available direct to consumers via its e-commerce website, byloftie.com, as well as goop.com.

