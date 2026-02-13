OpenAgent Becomes SEC-registered Transfer Agent Following New Tokenized Security Guidance

The new native on-chain transfer agent brings institutional compliance to tokenized markets.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAssets today announced the launch of OpenAgent, a first of its kind SEC-registered transfer agent built natively for tokenized asset markets. Unlike legacy transfer agents retrofitting on-chain support, OpenAgent integrates directly with blockchain infrastructure while maintaining institutional-grade compliance for regulated digital assets.

The announcement follows recent SEC guidance allowing transfer agents to maintain certain shareholder records on-chain for tokenized securities—a watershed moment enabling digital assets to operate within established regulatory frameworks. OpenAgent is the first purpose-built transfer agent designed to meet these new requirements, giving issuers compliant infrastructure to capitalize on the efficiency of tokenized markets.

"We are ushering in a new era of tokenization, and a modern SEC-regulated transfer agent is central to that innovation. Legacy transfer agent infrastructure was built for paper certificates, ancient offchain databases and multi-day settlement," said Gabor Gurbacs, CEO of OpenAssets.

"Today's SEC is opening the door to new models of interaction between regulated infrastructure and on-chain activities. OpenAgent integrates regulated on-chain activity, delivering to markets the real-time posting, automated controls, and audit transparency institutions require, without sacrificing the governance frameworks they depend on," he added.

The registration of OpenAgent marks a significant milestone in unlocking liquidity in capital markets globally. Until now, the ability to realize the full benefits of digital efficiency has been curtailed by the lack of integration with legal frameworks for major institutions and sovereigns.

"As real-world assets move on-chain and markets operate 24/7, transfer agent infrastructure must evolve beyond legacy batch processing and manual reconciliation," said Surendra Kalidindi, CTO of OpenAssets. "We're building the rails that enable regulated markets to operate with the efficiency digital infrastructure allows while maintaining the compliance frameworks regulators require."

OpenAgent is built on OpenAssets' architecture, ensuring interoperability with existing custody, clearing, and settlement systems, thus preventing vendor lock-in. It supports tokenized equities, fund shares, alternative assets, digital currencies, and other regulated securities requiring institutional-grade administration.

About OpenAssets

OpenAssets builds open infrastructure for digital financial systems. Founded in 2026, the company establishes the standards and foundational technology that enable institutions to modernize capital markets with infrastructure designed for interoperability, governance, and public trust. Learn more at openassets.to .

