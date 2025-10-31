OpenAI-Backed Adaptive Security Named to Fortune's Cyber 60 List

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Security, the first and only cybersecurity company backed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, has been named to Fortune's annual Cyber 60, recognizing the most promising cybersecurity startups shaping the future of digital defense.

Adaptive Security appears on the NYSE floor after being named to the 2025 Fortune Cyber 60 list, developed in partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners and AWS, recognizing the most promising cybersecurity startups. Adaptive Security co-founders Brian Long (CEO) and Andrew Jones (Chief Product Officer).

The Fortune Cyber 60, created in partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners, AWS, and the NYSE, spotlights innovators addressing the most urgent challenges in cybersecurity. This year's list reflects a clear theme: the growing influence of artificial intelligence on both sides of the security equation. Adaptive Security earned its place for pioneering AI-powered social engineering prevention – training organizations to detect and defend against emerging attacks such as deepfakes, voice cloning, and generative AI phishing.

Evolving Threats Require Adaptive Defenses

Founded by CEO Brian Long and Chief Product Officer Andrew Jones, Adaptive Security is building an AI-native defense platform – combining next-generation security awareness training, realistic AI attack simulations, and real-time employee risk analysis to counter AI-driven threats.

"AI has changed the pace of cyberattacks," Long said. "Most companies still train employees on legacy threats – but that's not how people are being breached anymore. Companies have to prepare for next-generation attacks like deepfakes, OSINT-powered spear phishing, and AI voice cloning."

Adaptive's platform is trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, healthcare systems, financial institutions, and technology firms. In September, the company announced an expanded $55 million Series A funding round, including an additional investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund, which has continued to back Adaptive as its sole cybersecurity holding. The round underscores growing confidence in Adaptive's approach to human-centered protection at a time when AI is transforming not just how organizations operate – but how they're attacked.

About Adaptive Security

Adaptive Security is the leading provider of AI-powered social engineering prevention solutions, protecting organizations from deepfake, voice, and generative phishing attacks. Backed by the OpenAI Startup Fund and Andreessen Horowitz, Adaptive's platform combines AI simulations, individualized training, and real-time risk scoring to prepare employees and security teams for emerging AI threats.

Founded in 2024 by Brian Long and Andrew Jones, Adaptive Security is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

For more information, visit www.adaptivesecurity.com or contact [email protected]

