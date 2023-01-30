OpenAI Generated NFTs Can Now Be Created by Hubspot, Google and Shopify Forms Thanks to idexo Product Release That Unlocks New Opportunities for Marketers

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo is pleased to announce the release of a new OpenAI integration through its existing integration with Zapier that enables any web form system to be used to create NFTs with the image created through a prompt. Templates have already been created with connections to Google Forms, Shopify and Hubspot to unlock a variety of use cases for marketers at different stages of the customer journeys.

How to Set-up Open AI Generated NFTs Being Created Through Embedded Prompts an a Hubspot Web Form Using Idexo. Google Forms, Open AI and idexo Zap Template From idexo integration page on Zapier.com. Hubspot Form With Embedded AI Prompt for NFTs.

One key use case is to offer an incentive to users for filling out a lead form on a website. A first demonstration of that is available with the whitelist form for the upcoming Swords of Blood NFT Sale, taking place on February 1, 2023 on the idexo platform. The whitelist form is a Hubspot form with users having the ability to creating an NFT for themselves using a prompt while also signing up for the whitelist.

These prompts can be embedded through any text area form. Templates have been created on the Zapier integration site that cover examples for Shopify, Hubspot and Google Forms. These NFTs can then be viewed on idexo's community token gating site and/or a hosted and custom-branded site created by customers using idexo's web3 project management software.

In addition to enabling direct minting on forms directly, this functionality can be combined with pre-minting methods to create workflows where a preminted NFT can be created through OpenAI as a result of different transaction triggers such as orders being created, leads being generated or products being purchased and then having the NFT being minted and claimed by a user in a second step. In addition to a wide variety of online tools and systems available through Zapier, this integration works with a number of different blockchains, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, OKC, and Polygon.

"We are excited to release this game-changing technology for marketers and any else who wants to increase the conversion rates on their lead and order forms," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "AI and NFTs are both key trends for marketers to pay close attention to in 2023 and this functionality provides an easy way to get started in a few minutes in a way that will show immediate results."

Users looking to try out this functionality can try it out on the Swords of Blood NFT Lootbox Sale whitelist form and gain access to that whitelist if they qualify. Customers looking to create these OpenAI generated NFT collections to their lead or customer forms can sign-up for an idexo account to get started. A short tutorial video has been created to walk customers through how to set-up these forms and the smart contracts that work with them, using the idexo system.

