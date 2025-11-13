OpenAI Partners with SearchKings for Implementation of ChatGPT for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Collaboration enables SMBs to turn decades of search marketing insights into best practices that transform AI hype into meaningful impact for business growth

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchKings , a leading digital marketing partner for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), multi-location and franchise networks, today announced the beginning of a new collaboration as a services partner for OpenAI's new Small Business ChatGPT Team Licensing Program. This groundbreaking initiative positions SearchKings at the forefront of AI integration for SMBs—especially in the home services sector—helping companies navigate the overwhelming AI landscape and turn potential into performance.

AI is everywhere, but for most small and medium-sized businesses, knowing where to start is difficult. These companies were built before AI was part of the business toolkit, and they lack the time, knowledge, and infrastructure to put it to work effectively. The result? Missed opportunities, wasted resources, and a growing gap between those who can adapt and those who can't.

As a services partner of OpenAI, SearchKings will guide SMBs step-by-step—helping them understand precisely where AI is well-positioned to impact their bottom-line business. Whether setting up and configuring OpenAI accounts, providing training and support, or ensuring the technology is implemented securely and effectively, SearchKings' expertise will help businesses move beyond hype to deliver tailored, actionable solutions designed to improve operational efficiency, customer service, and competitiveness.

"ChatGPT For Business by OpenAI has tremendous potential to drive growth and capture efficiencies. OpenAI recognizes that implementing new technology for small businesses requires a specialized skill set and a clear understanding of both the power of technology and the way small businesses operate" said Ben Tyson, Sr. Partner Enablement Manager - Open AI. "SearchKings' deep understanding of the SMB market, paired with their commitment to education and long-term client success, gave us confidence in executing part of our Small Business ChatGPT Team program. We're excited to join forces with SearchKings to engage and empower this growing audience, and to ensure AI delivers lasting value for their businesses."

This partnership marks a significant expansion of SearchKings' role, moving beyond its established leadership in search engine marketing and digital advertising into AI advisory and integration services. It offers a competitive advantage as the first mover in a fast-growing market, with the credibility of being directly aligned with OpenAI—one of the world's most influential AI companies.

"We keep hearing from our customers that leveraging AI is a top priority. At the same time, many business owners are looking for professional advice and a clear, guided path for implementation, which is a core strength of our team at SearchKings," said Matthew Glickman, Co-Founder and COO of SearchKings. "By connecting small businesses to ChatGPT Team, we empower them to compete locally using capabilities that were once only available to much larger organizations. We're proud to be working with OpenAI to help SMBs unlock the potential of AI, making it practical, secure, and impactful for the day-to-day operations of all businesses from plumbers to HVAC engineers, pest control operators, and cleaning services businesses and franchises."

For SearchKings clients, this means access to a dedicated AI integration partner who understands their unique challenges, helping them stay ahead of technology trends while delivering positive, lasting results.

For OpenAI, it demonstrates a commitment to making AI accessible and valuable for smaller enterprises—not just Fortune 500 companies.

For the broader SMB market, it's an opportunity to gain a competitive edge, enhance productivity, and prepare for a future where AI is a business necessity.

The SearchKings–OpenAI Small Business ChatGPT Team Licensing Program is expected to roll out in the coming weeks, with early participants gaining priority access to tools, training, and ongoing support.

ABOUT OPENAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Its mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

ABOUT SEARCHKINGS

SearchKings is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in performance-driven advertising for service-based businesses and franchise networks. Trusted by over 5,000 clients across North America, the company is a Google Premier Partner with approximately 2000 five-star reviews and a Microsoft Elite Partner. SearchKings combines digital expertise with a client-first approach, offering transparent reporting, strategic guidance, and proprietary tools like Call Intelligence to deliver measurable results. The team is committed to helping businesses simplify lead generation, improve campaign performance, and grow with confidence.

