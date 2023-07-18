OpenAI's Sam Altman to Keynote Zapier's ZapConnect Conference

The leading workflow automation conference takes place September 28, 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier, the leader in easy automation, today announced its annual virtual user conference ZapConnect will take place on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Headlined by OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, ZapConnect will teach attendees how to maximize automated workflows to scale their business, understand how others are using AI and automation, and explore new AI products and features from Zapier.

"ZapConnect is a unique opportunity for our users to learn from Zapier employees and other automation enthusiasts and connect with each other to share their success stories," said Wade Foster, Co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "Attendees will learn first hand how the power of AI and automation can help businesses of all sizes achieve their growth goals."

Sam Altman, will kick off the event by sharing his valuable insights on the transformative power of AI. Prior to his role as co-founder and CEO at OpenAI, Altman was the president of Y Combinator, a renowned early-stage startup accelerator, and earlier this year, he was honored as one of TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential People of 2023." Altman joins an inspiring lineup of ZapConnect speakers from companies such as Posh, ServiceTitan, and others.

Attendees have the opportunity to network and learn how to increase their impact from other automators, speakers, and Zapier employees.

ZapConnect offers four unique tracks dedicated to helping attendees learn about automation strategies, grow their skills, and build advanced systems.

  • Build provides build-along workshops for learning automation strategies to drive business growth.
  • Extend enables participants to scale the impact of automated workflows and build advanced automation systems
  • Attract walks attendees through how to use automation to find, nurture, and win more customers
  • Innovate explores ways to accelerate businesses with AI and other new Zapier products. 

To learn more about ZapConnect and register for a free spot, please visit www.zapier.com/zapconnect.

About Zapier: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the leader in easy automation. By connecting over 5,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com.

