OpenAP and iSpot Partner to Offer Attribution and OTT Measurement on Audience-Based Campaigns

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP , the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, today announced a new partnership with iSpot, the market leader for real-time TV ad measurement and attribution, that gives agencies and advertisers the ability to activate attribution and OTT measurement on any campaign in the OpenAP Market. The partnership signals a greater focus from OpenAP in delivering on the increased demand from advertisers for more scalable solutions that measure data-driven campaigns holistically across premium television publishers and screens.

With this partnership, advertisers can now deploy performance-based attribution reporting and measure incremental reach over linear TV on cross-publisher campaigns activated centrally with OpenAP. The move brings greater efficiencies to agencies and brands by offering the unique ability to leverage mid- and post-buy analytics alongside planning and buying services in one place for plans run across multiple TV publishers. OpenAP clients, including those who are not currently iSpot customers, can now measure campaigns activated on strategic audiences using iSpot's industry-leading TV performance insights, receiving actionable intelligence across web conversion, retail visits, box office sales and programming tune-in while measuring and analyzing OTT campaigns with linear TV buys.

Ed Davis, Chief Product Officer of OpenAP, said: "We believe in the power of an open platform where data, measurement and reporting solutions are not walled off or walled in, fueling the ability to activate audiences at scale in premium environments. The partnership with iSpot is an important first step toward making attribution and OTT reporting ubiquitous across all advanced advertising campaigns. Together we are helping unlock growth by giving marketers the transparency and insights needed for strategic campaign extensions and creative optimizations."

For iSpot, the partnership with OpenAP is part of a growing movement to deliver its always-on measurement and attribution offering with innovative buying and planning systems. The deal brings its analytics closer to the point of transaction, where the real-time insights can impact buying the most.

"By enabling iSpot services for advertisers in the OpenAP Market, we are making significant progress in bringing attribution and unified measurement to buyers across the largest scale of premium television media," said Stu Schwartzapfel, SVP Media Partnerships at iSpot. "The alliance between iSpot and OpenAP gets us one step closer to a world where this performance data becomes part of the fabric of campaign strategy, targeting and media planning. Together we're removing barriers that have existed for media practitioners by enabling insights in an open, cross-publish and platform environment."

The OpenAP Market is an open marketplace that guarantees audience delivery across the largest combined footprint of premium TV programming delivered as both linear and long-form digital video. Advertisers can access consolidated insights from across OpenAP members including AMC Networks, FOX, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Univision and The Weather Channel. iSpot currently provides measurement solutions to the media companies that comprise OpenAP and will work closely with its network partners and brands on utilizing the OpenAP Market to evolve performance-based TV buying, providing further scale and efficiencies for advertisers executing cross-publisher, cross-platform campaigns.

For more information, visit www.openap.tv/measure/attribution.

About OpenAP

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. The OpenAP Market is the only platform to deliver cross-publisher, cross-platform campaigns for both linear TV and long-form digital video across the largest collection of premium advertising inventory in the U.S. Launched in October 2019, the marketplace offers advertisers targeting and independent posting for advanced audiences within a premium video storefront, as well as workflow automation for linear and digital order management. Members of OpenAP include AMC Networks, FOX, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, The Weather Channel and Univision. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About iSpot.tv

iSpot.tv is the market leader in real-time television advertising measurement and attribution. The company's always-on platform measures impressions and attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, CTV, streaming and OTT environments. iSpot.tv's TV attribution solution enables advertisers and TV networks to plan, optimize and transact on business-outcome measures. The company delivers its solution in real-time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution.

