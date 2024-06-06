OpenAsset Announces Plugin for WordPress to Improve AEC Marketer Workflows

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAsset, the leading digital asset management provider for the AEC industry, today announced the launch of the OpenAsset plugin for WordPress. This plugin allows users to seamlessly publish, update, and optimize web content across WordPress websites by connecting OpenAsset's best-in-class asset management with day-to-day web development and maintenance. Marketers can now publish content to websites without coding, streamlining content management and reducing dependency on technical support.

"We're delighted to provide a deeply impactful improvement to our customers' website management with our new plugin for WordPress," says Jason Janicki, CEO at OpenAsset. "This marks a new milestone in our mission to streamline time-consuming tasks for AEC marketers and offer innovative solutions that help them drive more business for their firms."

The OpenAsset plugin for WordPress instantly publishes projects, staff bios, and stunning visuals to any company website where WordPress is the primary Content Management System (CMS), allowing AEC marketers to sync assets to their firm's website to showcase projects and employee experience with a few clicks.

Key Benefits of the OpenAsset Plugin for WordPress:

Manage Assets from a Single Source of Truth Simplify workflows by making OpenAsset the definitive source for your web content as well as project and employee assets.

Say Goodbye to Manual Updates and Data Discrepancies Publish and update web assets with just a few clicks, ensuring brand consistency and reliability across all web content in real-time.

Drive Higher Efficiency with Marketer-Friendly Website Management Manage content directly from the plugin, making it easy to keep your site fresh and engaging without code or consulting developers.



About OpenAsset: OpenAsset's Digital Asset Management platform enables architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms to create high-quality proposals faster. By centralizing all digital files in an easily searchable database, OpenAsset's intuitive software and unrivaled customer experience help AEC teams streamline project workflows, enhance proposal quality, and win more business. OpenAsset has offices in London and New York. For more information, visit www.openasset.com .

