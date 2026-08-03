OpenAssets Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance and Renews ISO 27001 Certification

OpenAssets has earned a clean SOC 2 Type 2 report and renewed ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, meeting globally recognized standards for secure, production-grade financial infrastructure.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAssets, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, two leading standards for enterprise security, governance and information-risk management.

The achievements independently validate the security and operations program OpenAssets has built to support financial institutions, governments and technology companies deploying critical financial and digital asset infrastructure.

OpenAssets Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

The SOC 2 Type 2 examination covered the Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality for the period January 6, 2026, through July 5, 2026. The examination confirmed that OpenAssets' controls were suitably designed and operated effectively throughout the period. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is an attestation report on the operating effectiveness of controls over time.

OpenAssets also holds and renewed its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management. Awarded following an independent audit of the company's information security management system (ISMS), the certification indicates that OpenAssets has implemented a structured set of controls to manage risks to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

"Institutions do not adopt infrastructure they cannot verify," said Gabor Gurbacs, Chairman and CEO of OpenAssets. "Independent certification and attestation are how trust gets established in this market, on terms a regulated firm can check rather than take on faith. SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 hold our operations and security program to the highest standards world-class organizations demand. As more of the financial system moves onto tokenized rails, this is the groundwork that lets institutions treat digital asset infrastructure as production infrastructure."

"This milestone reflects sustained engineering discipline, not a single audit event," said Surendra Kalidindi, COO and CTO at OpenAssets. "We built and tested every access control, every monitoring alert, and every production change to hold up under independent scrutiny before we ever sat down with our auditors. This operational rigor, now validated through SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001, is what our engineering and security teams run this infrastructure on every day."

The certification and attestation are part of OpenAssets' continued investment in governance and security as it works with institutional clients on tokenization and settlement infrastructure.

About OpenAssets

OpenAssets builds infrastructure for digital financial systems. Through shared standards and purpose-built technology for real-world asset tokenization and sovereign digital currency, the company works with institutions, governments, and technology companies to modernize capital markets infrastructure. OpenAssets is developing and contributing the open standards for tokenization in collaboration with the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust. Learn more at openassets.to.

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SOURCE OpenAssets