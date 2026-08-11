OpenAssets and Itaú Form Joint Initiative to Advance Tokenization Across Brazilian Capital Markets

The initiative pairs OpenAssets' tokenization infrastructure with the largest Latin American bank, working together on ANBIMA's tokenization pilot.

PITTSBURGH and SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAssets, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider, today announced a collaboration with Itaú, Latin America's largest financial institution, to advance tokenization and digital asset use cases across capital markets through a structured use case within the tokenization pilot led by the Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association (ANBIMA). The joint effort brings together OpenAssets' tokenization infrastructure and Itaú's market expertise to move tokenization from early-stage exploration into practical execution.

OpenAssets Itaú Strategic Collaboration

The Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association (ANBIMA) is running a collaborative pilot initiative to test and standardize the end-to-end lifecycle (issuance, trading, and settlement) of capital markets instruments like debentures and investment funds on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) networks.

The collaboration is centered on the ANBIMA tokenization pilot, focused on exploring the tokenization of fixed-income instruments and investment funds. The initiative includes the development of technical proofs of concept, advisory on tokenization architecture and standards, and the assessment of operational and compliance frameworks to support the evolution of digital market infrastructure.

"The initiative of OpenAssets and Itaú is designed to explore how tokenized assets can be issued, settled and managed within the frameworks and standards financial institutions require. Brazil has been one of the most forward-looking markets in finance and it is a natural place to move tokenization from exploration to production," said Gabor Gurbacs, Chairman and CEO of OpenAssets.

This collaboration reflects a broader principle in OpenAssets' work: tokenized markets advance through practical pilots and shared infrastructure, not isolated experiments. Testing concrete use cases with the institutions that operate core markets is how tokenization becomes trusted financial infrastructure.

About OpenAssets

OpenAssets builds infrastructure for digital financial systems. Through shared standards and purpose-built technology for real-world asset tokenization and sovereign digital currency, the company works with institutions, governments, and technology companies to modernize capital markets infrastructure. OpenAssets is developing and contributing the open standards for tokenization in collaboration with the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust. Learn more at openassets.to.

About Itaú

Itaú is the largest bank in Latin America by market capitalization, according to Bloomberg data as of April 30, 2026. With a vast array of industry products in Brazil and through its brands and business partnerships, Itaú offers a wide range of services available in several channels; full-service, universal bank. Itaú offers solutions for clients' daily activities, forming a beyond banking ecosystem and meeting the needs of all types of individuals and corporate clients, both in Brazil and abroad.

* Itaú Investor Relations Report 2026

ANBIMA's Tokenization Pilot Project

ANBIMA's Tokenization Pilot Project brings together more than 50 financial and capital markets organizations to test practical applications of blockchain technology in the issuance, trading, and management of tokenized financial assets. The initiative aims to evaluate opportunities, challenges, and potential efficiency gains associated with tokenization, helping to support the development and adoption of this agenda within Brazil's financial ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Chris Sullivan

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SOURCE OpenAssets