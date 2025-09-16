OpenBOM Announces Private Beta of AI BOM Agent with MCP Support

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBOM, a leading provider of cloud-native PDM and PLM software, today announced the private beta release of its AI BOM Agent with MCP (Model Context Protocol) support. This milestone advances OpenBOM's mission to deliver intelligence, connectivity, and automation for engineers and manufacturers.

OpenBOM AI Vision

OpenBOM AI Agent

OpenBOM is building a new generation of intelligent, invisible engineering workflows. Instead of forcing engineers to change how they work, OpenBOM introduces AI agents that understand existing tools, files, and data formats. These agents connect to multiple data sources, structure information, automate routine tasks, and enable conversational access to product data.

This vision is anchored in the concept of product memory—a persistent, connected knowledge model that spans design, engineering, manufacturing, and procurement. With MCP support, OpenBOM agents can ingest, structure, and link data into the digital thread, enabling reasoning, plain-language queries, and smarter decision-making.

Looking ahead, OpenBOM sees AI agents playing a vital role in BOM quality and validation—helping companies ensure accuracy, consistency, and readiness of data before it flows into procurement and production.

BOM Agent with MCP Support

OpenBOM is tackling one of manufacturing's biggest pain points: managing BOMs in Excel. While widely used, spreadsheets are error-prone, inconsistent, and disconnected. The new AI BOM Agent with MCP support transforms CAD data with unstructured Excel data into structured knowledge inside OpenBOM's graph model—connecting it to the digital thread, preserving product memory, and laying the groundwork for AI-driven workflows.

Roadmap

The BOM Agent marks the first step in a broader journey. OpenBOM's roadmap moves from seamless data ingestion to natural language queries, then to agent-driven automation and, ultimately, to a connected product memory that links projects, components, and suppliers—helping engineers collaborate better, reduce errors, and make smarter decisions.

"Excel remains the most widely used tool in manufacturing, but it is also the biggest bottleneck," said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. "Our vision is to help engineering teams adopt agent-driven workflows. The OpenBOM Agent with MCP support turns spreadsheets into structured product knowledge—enabling collaboration, traceability, and AI-powered decisions. This private beta is the first step toward making AI in PLM practical, invisible, and valuable."

Availability

The private beta of BOM MCP Excel is now available to selected OpenBOM customers and partners. Participants will gain early access to the ingestion pipeline, see their CAD and Excel data converted into structured, queryable data, and provide feedback to shape future development.

Vision and Call to Action

OpenBOM invites companies to join the early access program by submitting their data including CAD files and Excel BOMs for transformation. The AI BOM Agent with MCP support is a key step in OpenBOM's broader vision of intelligent workflows, where AI agents understand engineering data, connect it across the enterprise, and provide conversational access to product memory and digital thread.Interested companies can contact OpenBOM at [email protected].

About OpenBOM

OpenBOM is a cloud-native digital thread platform providing PDM, PLM, and ERP capabilities to manage product data and connect manufacturers with their supply chain networks. The platform centralizes product data, including BOMs, engineering changes, and supplier information, streamlining processes across teams and organizations.

OpenBOM integrates with leading design tools such as Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks, Autodesk Fusion, PTC Onshape, PTC Creo,PRE Siemens NX and Solid Edge and many other PDM, PLM, and ERP tools. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc. Learn more at www.openbom.com .

