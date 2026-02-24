OpenbooQ Disrupts Roofing Industry: Slashing Roof Costs by 30-50%

With a new direct-to-consumer platform, transparent pricing, and backing from tech and marketing partners ARTI and Myosin, OpenbooQ is saving homeowners 30-50% on roof replacements.

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenbooQ , an innovative direct-to-consumer roofing platform headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, officially announced its launch date today of March 12, 2026. Kicking off its beta phase in its hometown, the company plans to expand to Texas before rolling out a national footprint within the next 18 months. Aiming to radically transform how homeowners buy roofs, OpenbooQ is replacing high-pressure sales tactics and inflated markups with an AI-powered, fully transparent online experience, bringing e-commerce efficiency to an industry that hasn't changed in decades.

Launching March 12 in Dayton: OpenbooQ's AI roofing platform cuts out sales reps to save homeowners 30-50%. Post this OpenbooQ inc.

To fuel this disruption, OpenbooQ announced it has received a significant cash injection and secured strategic equity partnerships with two industry powerhouses. ARTI has joined to spearhead the proprietary technology and platform build, while Myosin comes on board to drive the company's marketing and customer acquisition engine.

Homeowners in the Dayton area will be the first to experience the future of roofing. Starting March 12, 2026 homeowners can visit https://www.openbooq.com to bypass the salesperson and get a free, instant 30-second estimate for your home.

The End of the Commissioned Sales Pitch

Traditionally, roofing costs are inflated by 80% to 120% due to layered sales commissions, high margin markups on materials, and hidden profit structures. The OpenbooQ platform was built specifically to remove these unnecessary overhead costs and pass the savings directly to the homeowner.

"Sitting at kitchen tables for years, I saw firsthand how unfair the traditional roofing model is to homeowners," said Michael Chesbrough, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenbooQ. "People are paying for layers of middleman markups and aggressive sales pitches instead of just paying for a good roof. We built OpenbooQ to cut the nonsense. We're giving people premium materials at wholesale prices and total transparency, plain and simple."

Patrick Salyers, Co-Founder and CFO of OpenbooQ, added: "When you cut out the heavy overhead and the hefty sales commissions, the savings are massive. We aren't cutting corners on the roof itself; we're just cutting out the bloated sales process. It feels great to build a model that keeps thousands of hard-earned dollars right where they belong—in the homeowner's bank account."

How OpenbooQ Changes the Game

Homeowners can now design, purchase, and schedule their new roof entirely from the comfort of their home. The platform's disruptive model includes:

Instant, AI-Powered Estimates: Utilizing OpenbooQ AI, SmartPick™, and RoofMatch Technology™, homeowners receive accurate pricing in approximately 30 seconds based on data, not salesperson recommendations.

0% Material Markup: Premium roofing materials are sold at true wholesale cost.

Total Transparency: Fully line-itemed pricing ensures customers see exactly where every dollar goes, with a clear breakdown of materials, standardized labor, and a transparent 10% platform fee.

Unprecedented Accountability: Every project includes an assigned Project Manager, strict quality control inspections, and installation crews operating with body cameras for ultimate peace of mind.

Led by Industry Veterans

To execute this vision, OpenbooQ has assembled a powerhouse executive team that blends deep roofing industry experience with top-tier technological and operational expertise:

Michael Chesbrough, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Patrick Salyers, Co-Founder & Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Alex Skelton, Chief Operations Officer (COO)

Chuck Gamkong, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Justin Fahey, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Angel Kimble, Chief Partnership Officer (CPO)

With capital secured, elite equity partners locked in, and a leadership team that fundamentally understands the flaws of the traditional market, OpenbooQ is positioned to scale rapidly from its Dayton headquarters and redefine the standard for home improvement nationwide.

About OpenbooQ

OpenbooQ is a direct-to-consumer roofing platform designed to bring e-commerce efficiency, transparent line-item pricing, and high-quality installations to homeowners. Built by roofers, for homeowners, OpenbooQ removes the middleman to deliver premium roofs at true market value. To learn more or get a free, instant 30-second estimate, visit www.openbooq.com.

SOURCE OpenbooQ