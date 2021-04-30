OpenBots Launches Document Understanding and Training Tool for Automations

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBots, the first enterprise-grade zero-cost bot licensing RPA platform, has announced the launch of its new intelligent document processing tool, OpenBots Documents. This SaaS-based Intelligent Document Processing solution solves for the challenge of having bots read structured and unstructured documents within automated processes. Many processes that are ideal candidates for automation often include a step involving reading and collecting information from documents. Whether its medical forms, mileage reports, receipts, or emails, document processing can be automated in business processes.

Document Understanding (DU) teaches automation bots to "read" forms of all kinds and then gather, sort, and digitize the collected information. With OpenBots Documents, users can develop models and train their automations to process the required forms. The DU process includes digitization and OCR, Classification of information from forms, extraction of the information, and a validation station or human-in-the-loop step to have an employee verify that the information collected is correct. This allows for seamless end-to-end automation of processes involving forms and documents.

OpenBots Documents was made by developers, for developers based on automation knowledge and document understanding. The canvas feature within the tool allows users to create custom document templates based on their business. From there, the AI and Machine Learning engine automatically trains and tunes itself without requiring developers to undergo grueling pre-training models. The advantage of using OpenBots Documents is that it was constructed with built-in commands and activities to seamlessly integrate with RPA development tools especially OpenBots Studio. The most notable feature however is that Documents comes with ready-to-use forms for common use cases. These pre-trained forms include Identity Documents, and common Insurance, Mortgage, Finance, and Immigration forms. This eliminates time spent on training and constructing form models, as our developers have already done the work to match your common business needs from first use.

"RPA at its core is Automation and not AI, however, one of the most critical use cases for RPA revolves around extracting, classifying, and processing data from business documents. OpenBots Documents uses advanced machine learning and NLP technologies to process such data and integrates seamlessly within RPA workflows," said Ashish Nangla, CTO of OpenBots. "Our unique zero bot licensing model combined with OpenBots Documents intelligent document processing is a powerful solution for today's enterprises to not only scale their RPA programs but also expand the scope of automation leveraging OpenBots Documents."

OpenBots Documents is available in three packages: free, standard, and enterprise. The free version offers unlimited use and an unlimited number of bots using the tool. It also features connectors for OpenBots, Python, APIs, and UIPath RPA, and allows for up to three users in the validation station. The standard and enterprise includes everything in the free version and allows for unlimited users in the validation station, the difference being the enterprise version is customized upon request to meet organizational needs.

