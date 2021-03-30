OpenBots Secures $5 Million of Capital in Seed Funding

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBots, the enterprise RPA platform with its innovative zero-cost bot licensing model, today announced that they have raised $5M from undisclosed private investors in its capital seed round. The investment will support the company's initiative of democratizing automation technologies through a zero-cost bot licensing model. As OpenBots continues to turn heads in the automation industry with easily accessible end-to-end solutions, this equity financing has allowed the company to further differentiate themselves in the market by accelerating investment into research and development of new industry automation needs.

OpenBots Zero Bot License model benefits all types of Enterprises by:

Allowing Enterprises to scale RPA Automation programs infinitely without licensing constraints

Monetizing and/or Extending the scope of RPA Automations by encapsulating them as APIs

Utilizing Zero license on-prem Bot Orchestration or usage-based Cloud Bot Orchestration

Providing Bot Elasticity based on variable Bot utilization requirements

"This new round of funding highlights the market's demand for an alternative to burdensome license-centric RPA delivery models," said OpenBots Chief Strategy Officer, Ali Chaudhry. "The capital infusion allows us to build on our robust ecosystem of intelligent automation tools and offers our customers the freedom to truly scale their RPA programs. Organizations can deploy a larger slate of automated processes by allocating their budgets to professional automation services."

Along with automation tools, OpenBots also offers premium services such as automation support packages and automation QuickPacks that provide organizations with a fast and tangible way to kickstart an automation program using OpenBots or migrate their commercial license bots to the OpenBots zero-cost platform. "These new rounds of investments give us the additional fuel we need to go warp-speed in building a robust and reliable product organization for our customers," says CTO and Co-Founder of OpenBots, Ashish Nangla. "It speeds up our plans to continuously provide our customers with additional features and capabilities in our enterprise-grade Automation Platform without being chained down to an expensive and rigid licensing model."

With the investments, OpenBots has delivered on their promise to provide additional features. Accompanying OpenBots Studio, Server, and Agent, the company recently released OpenBots Discovery for process assessment, management, and pipeline building, and is also launching OpenBots Documents, an intelligent automation document processing tool.

Out of the $5 million raised, $1M has been reserved by OpenBots for taking minority investment positions in other RPA Automation solution provider startups that focus on creating RPA Automation solutions specific to industries using the OpenBots platform. To learn more about OpenBots and their zero-cost bot licensing platform, contact [email protected] or visit openbots.ai.

