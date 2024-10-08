Opencell Technologies and Adva Biotechnology Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance End-to-End Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Opencell's Softporation™ Technology to be Integrated with Adva's Highly Flexible Automated Manufacturing Platform

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opencell Technologies, a leading innovator in scalable and continuous cell transfection technology, and Adva Biotechnology, a leader in automated innovative cell manufacturing solutions providing a decentralized, controlled, and efficient manufacturing platform for advanced cell therapies, have announced a strategic partnership designed to transform the cell and gene therapy landscape. This collaboration aims to integrate Opencell's proprietary Softporation™ technology with Adva's highly adaptable ADVA X3® platform, creating a groundbreaking, end-to-end manufacturing solution for the rapidly evolving bioprocessing market.

The ADVA X3® is a state-of-the-art, fully automated platform for manufacturing cell therapies that streamlines processes, reduces costs, and ensures the quality and availability of therapies for patients. By incorporating Opencell's cost-effective, scalable, and continuous Softporation™ technology—an exceptionally gentle transfection process that preserves cell integrity and allows multi-pass treatment of cells—ADVA's platform will offer an even more advanced and comprehensive solution. This partnership signifies a significant advancement in the manufacturing of cell and gene therapies, enhancing efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for superior biological outcomes.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Adva Biotechnology, whose state-of-the-art manufacturing platform aligns perfectly with our Softporation™ technology," said Dr. Behzad Mahdavi, Ph.D., MBA, Executive Chairman of Opencell Technologies. "This partnership will enable us to provide a seamless, integrated solution that is not only robust and scalable but also exceptionally gentle on cells, ensuring superior outcomes for patients worldwide while leveraging the full potential of Adva's technology."

Dr. Ohad Karnieli, CEO of Adva Biotechnology, added: "Our collaboration with Opencell Technologies marks another significant step in our mission to enable better cells for more patients by innovating and delivering top-tier solutions to the cell and gene therapy market. The addition of Opencell's Softporation™ system to our ADVA X3® platform will allow us to meet the evolving needs of our customers with a solution that is both flexible and cutting-edge."

About the Partnership

The partnership between Opencell Technologies and Adva Biotechnology is structured as a non-exclusive commercial agreement. Adva will offer Opencell's Softporation™ technology as an optional feature within its platform, allowing customers to incorporate this innovative technology into their manufacturing processes. Both companies retain ownership of their respective intellectual property, ensuring continued innovation and flexibility.

The collaboration will advance through a series of development and validation phases, leading to a commercial launch. Both companies will jointly focus on technology integration, marketing, customer education, and ongoing support to ensure the successful adoption of the integrated solution.

About Opencell Technologies

Opencell Technologies is at the forefront of bioprocess innovation, providing state-of-the-art solutions for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Its proprietary Softporation™ technology offers a revolutionary, continuous transfection process that is scalable and gentle, preserving cell health and function while enabling the multi-pass treatment of cells. Opencell's technology is uniquely positioned to enhance manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and improve therapeutic outcomes. Through strategic collaborations and a commitment to advancing cell therapy production, Opencell Technologies is transforming the landscape of life sciences research and therapeutic development.

About Adva Biotechnology

Adva Biotechnology is at the forefront of revolutionizing cell therapy manufacturing, providing a decentralized, automated, controlled, and efficient manufacturing platform for advanced cell therapies. Their flagship product, the ADVA X3® platform, is a fully controlled, flexible, and automated cell processing system, designed to streamline autologous cell therapy manufacturing through automation, advanced biosensors, and artificial intelligence (AI). Adva Biotechnology aims to advance treatments for various forms of cancer and other conditions by removing the manual component from the manufacturing process. To learn more, visit www.advabio.com.

Media Contacts:

Opencell Technologies

3016934141

[email protected]

Adva Biotechnology

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenCell Technologies Inc