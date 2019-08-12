OpenClassrooms Announces Addition of Key Advisors to Assist with US Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenClassrooms, Europe's leading online education platform, is announcing today the launch of a US advisory board to guide the company's US expansion efforts. This group of leading education, technology, and human capital experts will offer counsel and direction to the company as it continues to scale its popular alternative education model in the US.

OpenClassrooms offers a fully online model that pairs project-based coursework with one-on-one mentorship and career coaching for millions of students across 170 countries. The company is expanding into the US through recruitment and reskilling partnerships with firms such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Google. OpenClassrooms is headquartered in Paris, France.

The OpenClassrooms US advisory board includes six experts representing a diverse intersection of the US education, technology, government, and nonprofit sectors. Their mission is to provide OpenClassrooms with essential guidance on market opportunities, product development, the US regulatory environment, and more.

The advisory board members include:

John Mitchell : Stanford University Department of Computer Science Chair

Department of Computer Science Chair Astri Kimball Van Dyke : Senior Counsel, Google

Senior Counsel, Google Linda Galipeau : Former CEO, Americas Region, Randstad North America

Former CEO, Americas Region, Randstad North America Julie Samuels : Executive Director, Tech:NYC

Executive Director, Tech:NYC Susan Steele : Chief Human Resources Officer, Cision

Chief Human Resources Officer, Cision Marty Reaume : Former Chief People Officer, Twilio

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to tap into the expertise of such bright and accomplished minds," says Pierre Dubuc, co-founder and CEO of OpenClassrooms. "The mission of our organization is to bring high quality and career focused education to students across the globe. The active engagement and assistance of this group of individuals will play a significant role in our ability to accomplish it."

"Through my work with New York's growing tech ecosystem, I have seen first-hand the critical need for job-ready candidates in emerging tech," says Tech:NYC Executive Director Julie Samuels. "I believe OpenClassrooms' approach is a key part to solving for our growing skills gap, and I look forward to doing all I can to help them meet this extraordinary need in the US."

About OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms is the leading online education and employment platform in the world, on a mission to make quality education and career advancement accessible and affordable to all. It is an alternative to traditional higher education that offers students the chance to earn associate's, bachelor's and master's-level diplomas at their own pace. Right now, more than 3.5 million people are studying with OpenClassrooms across 170 countries. The curriculum is designed to teach the skills and competencies needed for the most in-demand jobs in the market today. That includes programs in areas such as web development, data analysis, and design. All individual classes can be accessed for free. The diploma programs are conducted fully online through a mix of videos, online reading, and projects a student would realistically face in a future role. Students that sign up for a diploma program are paired with experienced professionals in their field that serve as a dedicated mentor. These mentors not only help with their coursework, but with their job search. OpenClassrooms is so confident in its model that it will refund a student's tuition if they don't find a job within six months of graduation.

