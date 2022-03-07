OpenClassrooms appoints Suzi Levine and Eloy Oakley as new US advisory board members

Other board members already committed to OpenClassrooms, include Linda Galipeau , Former Chief Executive Officer of Americas Region at Randstad North America, LP and Randstad US, L.P , Astri Kimball Van Dyke, Senior Counsel, Google, John Mitchell Mary and Gordon Crary Family Professor, Chair, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University, Marty Reaume , Chief People Officer, Sequoia Consulting Group, Board Member and Advisor, Julie Samuels , Former Executive Director of Tech:NYC, Susan Steele, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ocean Technologies Group, Former Executive, Global Talent & Change Center of Competency, IBM.

"I'm overjoyed to welcome Suzi LeVine and Eloy Oakley to the OpenClassrooms advisory board. Our new board members will bring deep knowledge of and experience with higher education systems, apprenticeship models from around the globe, and business engagement. This will enable OpenClassrooms to even further maximize the impact of our work by allowing even more individuals to access affordable upskilling and reskilling programs, at a global level.

As a mission-driven, B-Corp-certified entity, OpenClassrooms is committed to executing its mission of making education accessible at scale; in pursuit of that mission, the company is on a high-growth trajectory, seeking out support from best-in class partners." says Pierre Dubuc, co-founder and CEO of OpenClassrooms.

The Covid 19 pandemic has accelerated a global shift towards online education. With its online apprenticeship program model, OpenClassrooms is well positioned to answer the growing demand for quality professional education in the US, especially those which provide an alternative to the 4-year college model.

To help OpenClassrooms expand in the US, they raised in April 2021, $80 million in a Series C round led by Lumos Capital Group, a leading EdTech investor to take OpenClassrooms to the US and international markets. In that time, OpenClassrooms established impactful partnerships with Universities such as Stanford professional center, Umass or organizations such as Oneten, to develop its popular apprenticeship program.

"Americans of all backgrounds are looking for ways to get the skills that they need to improve their lives and economic mobility. Flexibility for working learners will be key in a post-pandemic economy. OpenClassrooms brings deep experience in skill acquisition from its many years of experience in apprenticeships coupled with the use of learning technologies and a solid coaching model. I look forward to supporting their work as a member of the US Advisory Board." says Eloy Oakley, Chancellor of the California community college system and formerly Senior Advisor to the US Secretary of Education

"Especially with the huge demand for technology skills, there is both tremendous momentum and enormous potential to dramatically scale diverse and non-traditional apprenticeships in the United States in areas ranging from cloud to cybersecurity to data analytics and beyond." shared Ambassador LeVine. "To help meet this extraordinary moment when our nation is seeking equitable and inclusive solutions such as apprenticeship, I am thrilled to join such an auspicious group of advisors. I look forward to bringing my energy and experience with apprenticeship, workforce development, technology and innovation to the US Advisory board of OpenClassrooms, an organization with a global track-record of success building online training systems at the nexus of education, business and government." says Suzi LeVine, former US Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein as well as the former acting assistant secretary for the Employment and Training Administration at the US Department of Labor

About OpenClassrooms

Established in 2013, OpenClassrooms has quickly grown to become one of Europe's largest education-to-employment platforms with 355 000 students across 140 countries, thousands of full-time diploma students and hundreds of corporate customers, such as Capgemini, PwC, AXA, Amazon Career Choice, Deliveroo, Randstad, Dentsu, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and more. It is a higher education institution accredited by the French state, issuing its own Associate, Bachelor's and Master's level Diplomas and registered with the Board of Education in Paris, France.

OpenClassrooms operates a fully-online competency-based education model focused on vocational training in knowledge-economy fields - 600+ courses and 55 curricula in high-demand professions including coding, IT, product management, data management, marketing, communications, and UX design. The model blends top quality online coursework with one-on-one mentorship, project-based learning, career coaching, and a job guarantee.

