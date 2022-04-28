OpenCorporates appoints Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate growth

Ralph Vossmeyer, former Teradata senior executive, joins OpenCorporates to create high-growth customer-centric sales organisation

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenCorporates , the go-to foundational source of transparent, reliable and up-to-date company data, has appointed Ralph Vossmeyer as its Chief Revenue Officer.

His appointment comes as OpenCorporates was recently named one of Europe's fastest growing companies in a report published in the Financial Times .

Vossmeyer is a leader in the data and technology fields who brings a 20 year track record of transforming sales functions to accelerate growth. Previously, Vossmeyer was a General Manager and executive leader at Teradata, the multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, where he led sales and delivery teams to generate over $270 million in annual revenues.

He will build a customer-centric sales culture that ensures OpenCorporates' disruptive data platform gives its customers a competitive advantage. As part of this, he will oversee the development of best practice sales processes taken from his experience working with scale-up companies and the venture capital world. Vossmeyer is currently also a Venture Partner at biotech venture capital firm VC23.

Vossmeyer said: "OpenCorporates' foundational and transparent company data has huge potential, which is why millions of users and hundreds of organisations rely on it for a competitive advantage. I'm excited to help accelerate the company's growth as it scales up by leading a customer-first commercial organisation".

Sarah Arana-Morton, CEO of OpenCorporates, said: "Companies are increasingly realising the need for transparent company data. Hiring a senior leader of Ralph's experience shows our ambition to lead this new market and become a world-class customer-facing organisation for our rapidly growing client base".

About OpenCorporates

OpenCorporates is revolutionising access to company data, and with it changing the world for the better. OpenCorporates has built the largest open database of companies in the world and our transparent company data is more traceable, fresh and fit-for-purpose than legacy opaque business information vendors, which is why millions of users and hundreds of organisations rely on it at scale.

