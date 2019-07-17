openDoctor Partners With Diagnostic Imaging Centers in Kansas City for Real-Time Patient Engagement Suite

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Imaging Centers, P.A., the leading outpatient radiology centers in the Kansas City area, has chosen openDoctor for end-to-end patient engagement solutions including patient online scheduling, appointment reminders, and digital registration. In addition, DIC will provide access to referring providers to schedule on behalf of their own patients online and in real-time.

"Patient expectations and demands are increasing throughout healthcare and we needed to exceed consumer demands in a competitive industry," states Tracy Twente, Assistant Director, DIC. "Providing patients with digital health tools to schedule complex radiology exams after office hours, complete digital pre-registration forms and receive notifications in their preferred method will only strengthen our customers' loyalty and satisfaction."

"Patients are proactive consumers that demand conveniences as they see in all other industries," says Joe Marino, CEO of openDoctor. "The pendulum has swung, its no longer a luxury but a necessity to provide real-time access in order to prosper in the new age of healthcare. DIC is committed to a multi-pronged approach to allow patients and referring providers real-time access to their schedules along with other engagement tools."

Diagnostic Imaging Centers, P.A. (DIC) is Kansas City's premier radiology outpatient centers with 8 locations located throughout the metropolis. DIC is committed to providing quality patient care at an affordable price with a focus on patient-centric care.

www.dic-kc.com

openDoctor is a cloud-based platform bridging the gap between complex scheduling environments of healthcare organizations and consumer-friendly online experience. The openDoctor white-labeled solution helps healthcare systems and radiology practices maximize patient engagement through real-time online scheduling, appointment reminders, digital registration, online payments, and other digital tools.

www.opendr.com

Contact:

Austin Deer

Director of Business Development

347.448.4997

adeer@opendr.com

Related Images

opendoctor-company-logo.png

openDoctor Company Logo

openDoctor Company Logo.

SOURCE openDoctor

Related Links

http://www.opendr.com

