The ad will showcase how easy it is for someone to get an all-cash offer for their home in the time it takes for Halftime to run

SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opendoor , the leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate, is announcing a Big Game commercial like no other.

The brand will showcase a real homeowner in real-time showing their home to Opendoor in the same amount of time it takes for the Big Game halftime to run so they can get an easy all-cash offer on their home—shattering the idea that selling a home has to be a hard, time-consuming, and highly stressful process.

Opendoor Will Help A Real Homeowner Sell Their Home LIVE During the Big Game Halftime

"Like Opendoor, our approach to the Big Game will be anything but traditional as we aim to redefine not only how we advertise, but also how homeowners envision and navigate the process of selling their homes," says David Corns, Chief Marketing Officer of Opendoor. "This spot isn't just about making history; it's a testament to the simplicity and certainty we bring to real estate. Even in the midst of the Big Game excitement, homeowners can easily sell their homes so they can focus on what's next in life."

You can view the :30 teasers here and here .

So how will Opendoor pull it off?

The process starts when a homeowner answers a few simple questions about their home on opendoor.com or on the Opendoor app. After answering the questions, the homeowner receives a preliminary offer in a matter of days, and an invitation to schedule time to do the Virtual Assessment, a virtual showing of the house that removes the need for in-person tours.

The live ad will feature a real homeowner in Atlanta—one of the most challenging cities to sell a home in—showcasing their house via Opendoor's Virtual Assessment. Livestream footage will air on Atlanta TV and on the Opendoor website opendoor.com . After the Virtual Assessment, if the home qualifies, Opendoor will send the homeowner a real offer. The homeowner can pick their closing date (up to 60 days out), and change it as needed. There's no commitment; they can back out anytime before the sale is complete.

Yes. Selling your home can be this simple.

To view the live halftime showing during the Big Game and for more information on how to sign up for your own tour with Opendoor, please visit Opendoor.com.

About Opendoor:

Opendoor's purpose is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Sedlak

[email protected]

Kristin Martinez

[email protected]

SOURCE Opendoor