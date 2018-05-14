opendorse Welcomes Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to its Athlete-Driven Social Marketing Platform

"WTA athletes are the stars of their sport, creating impactful content with everything they do," said opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. "We're thrilled to help the WTA put these moments back in the players' hands. By empowering their athletes with premium content, the WTA will help them build their personal brands and engage new fans with an athlete-driven social experience."

The new commitment will license the opendorse platform through the remainder of the 2018 calendar year and provide the WTA its own platform access and roster. WTA will have the ability to share unlimited posts with a number of WTA players with the opportunity to extend the partnership in 2019 and increase its account access.

"The WTA is a strong and committed voice in amplifying the talent and journey of women's tennis, but part of that story should be told by the athletes," said Heather Bowler, SVP of Marketing and Communications for the WTA. "opendorse is a convenient tool for our athletes in which they can do that. The platform allows us to share rich content, which athletes can then share directly with fans in their own voice."

opendorse will work alongside the WTA's digital and social content division, WTA Networks, to manage the exchange of assets. Content will include a variety of exciting videos and photos from tournament matches, news stats, player interviews and behind-the-scenes moments of the tour. The WTA will then use opendorse to share the tailored content to the athlete and associated social accounts.

About opendorse

opendorse is the athlete marketing platform that helps the biggest brands in sports share content on social. Founded by two former major college athletes, opendorse was built seeking to make it easy for athletes and brands to work together to engage their fans. Today, more than 3,200 athletes use opendorse to share content with their 850mm social media followers.

More than 1,500 brands partner with opendorse to send content to athletes to share through their social media channels. Top advertisers including Coca-Cola, Head & Shoulders and Courtyard Marriott, and properties including the NFLPA, PGA Tour, New Jersey Devils, Clemson Athletics and Nebraska Athletics all use opendorse to engage athletes and their audience.

