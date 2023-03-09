OpenEnvoy Adds Industry Veterans Gabriela Garner and Craig Yee to its Senior Leadership to Drive Rapid Growth and Exceptional Customer Experience

Industry leaders plan to rapidly scale OpenEnvoy's global marketing and customer success functions to boost growth and drive market leadership

OAKLAND, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEnvoy, the Silicon Valley AI company that created the industry-leading solution for AP Automation, today announced the appointment of market accelerator Gabriela Garner as its Vice President of Marketing and customer experience leader Craig Yee as its Chief Customer Officer. Both Gabriela and Craig bring over 20 years of experience in enterprise software and SaaS solutions with deep domain expertise in fintech, automation, and digital transformation.

In her new role, Gabriela will lead the company's growth marketing function to accelerate market leadership in AP Automation. Gabriela will own go-to-market strategies spanning brand, communications, product marketing, and demand generation focused on driving measurable growth.

"With her deep experience in building high-performance go-to-market functions and her product marketing expertise, Gabriela will be pivotal as we scale our business and accelerate market leadership growth in Accounts Payable Automation," said Matthew Tillman, CEO of OpenEnvoy. "Gabriela's leadership style and metrics-driven approach will significantly impact our business goals and drive results."

As head of Customer Success, Craig will oversee OpenEnvoy's entire relationship with its customers and will elevate our customers' overall experiences. With a customer-focused mindset and deep expertise in driving customer experience excellence, Craig will build a world-class customer success organization delivering on the company's vision to continually enhance experiences across the customer journey.

"I am thrilled to have Craig join our leadership team. His extensive experience across customer success, services and operations is invaluable to our company's success," says Mathew Tillman. "Craig's solid understanding of customer needs and his deep domain expertise in fintech positions Craig to take our customer experience to the next level."

This action represents a critical step for OpenEnvoy to scale its growth with a focus on leading the Media, Manufacturing and Logistics industries in AP Automation.

Gabriela and Craig are based in the Bay Area and will report to the CEO Matthew Tillman.

