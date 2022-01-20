OpenEnvoy Empowers Accounts Payable Teams with Match Groups

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEnvoy, the Bay Area fintech company that created the first real-time AP automation solution, has enabled AP teams to better understand and manage the complexities of their invoice processing.

OpenEnvoy's Match Groups feature supports a range of use cases to handle evolving business needs. "Match Groups give customers the ability to audit with unparalleled flexibility. The feature allows them to faithfully map and accurately track their AP priorities in OpenEnvoy," says Parker Moore, Co-Founder, and Head of Product & Design at OpenEnvoy.