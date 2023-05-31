OpenEnvoy Hires Veteran Tech Executive Doug Kurfess as Chief Revenue Officer

Ex-Coupa and Salesforce Exec Brings Deep AI Knowledge and Customer Experience as OpenEnvoy Ramps Up Growth of its Industry-leading AI-Powered AP Automation Solutions

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2023 -- OpenEnvoy , which empowers finance teams to maximize cash flow by taking complete control of their inefficient payment processes, today announced the hiring of Doug Kurfess as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Kurfess joins OpenEnvoy to help expand customer relationships and accelerate sales growth of the company's enterprise-grade, AI-powered accounts payable (AP) automation solutions.

With unmatched speed and accuracy, OpenEnvoy's AI-powered automation solutions help finance teams control inefficient AP processes – eliminating overpayments, complex workflows, and costly manual work. The OpenEnvoy platform digitizes and reconciles invoices from contract to delivery in real-time, with 99%+ accuracy. Powered by proven, powerful AI technology, OpenEnvoy's industry-leading automation allows finance teams to control every AP detail and opportunity – even the most complex jobs – all at the speed of global business.

"Doug is an exceptional sales leader who brings years of relevant experience and a proven track record of success," said Matthew Tillman, CEO and co-founder at OpenEnvoy. "Throughout his career, Doug has helped build category-creating technology companies through his strategic leadership, growth mindset, and strong professional integrity that earns the trust of customers."

"I'm honored to join the OpenEnvoy team as we build a world-class organization delivering the power and control of AI-powered AP automation," said Doug Kurfess , CRO at OpenEnvoy. "Our real-world, proven automation solutions feature no-code integration to get clients up and running quickly and easily. I'm excited to be a part of a company that's helping enterprise clients maximize cash flow and drive long-term success by revolutionizing essential AP processes."

Learn how OpenEnvoy is transforming accounts payable by requesting your AP automation demo with an expert here .

About the CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2023

Gartner experts will provide additional insights on how CFOs can address slowing growth, persistent high inflation, scarce expensive talent and global supply constraints during the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conferences 2023, taking place May 31 – June 1, in National Harbor, MD , and September 18-19 in London . Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using the hashtag #GartnerFinance .

About OpenEnvoy

OpenEnvoy uses enterprise-grade AI technology to provide finance teams with complete control over their payment processes. Our AP automation solution eliminates overpayments, controls fraud and errors, and maximizes cash flow, all with total visibility. Recently, Gartner named OpenEnvoy Reference Vendor for AI in AP.



Learn more about how you can generate 10X ROI using our industry-leading AP automation at OpenEnvoy.com , and follow @OpenEnvoy on Twitter and LinkedIn .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Press Contact:

Gabriela Garner

Vice President of Marketing, OpenEnvoy

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenEnvoy