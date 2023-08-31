OpenEnvoy Outperforms Hundreds of AP Automation Vendors, Earns Shortlisting in Gartner's Market Guide

News provided by

OpenEnvoy

31 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Recognized five times by Gartner for AI-Powered AP Automation

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEnvoy, which empowers finance teams to maximize cash flow by taking complete control of their inefficient AP processes, today announced its recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) 2023 report as having advanced AI/machine learning (ML) capabilities addressing the most challenging requirements in AP automation, especially with the evolving market needs.

According to the Gartner report, "OCR as a base digitization solution has limited effectiveness and requires a lot of effort to maximize its value. Cutting-edge vendors are now utilizing AI-driven computer vision and NLP to digitize image-based documents at much higher success rates out of the box." The report's expanded APIA scope includes advanced features such as automated multiway matching, fraud detection, and cash management. It highlights a growing customer demand for fully automated, touchless invoice processing.

OpenEnvoy's proven AI-native solution not only encompasses these critical capabilities but also establishes an unparalleled industry benchmark. It guarantees customers 100% accurate data extraction through a completely touchless process. Its comprehensive data extraction includes every field, header, and descriptive block, while separating multiple invoices from a combined file. This sets the offering apart from all other solutions in the industry empowering OpenEnvoy to contractually commit to generating cash flow by eliminating cash leakage.

Mathew Tillman, CEO of OpenEnvoy, stated, "Our recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for APIA underscores the strength of our solution and the dedication of our team. We're committed to creating innovative solutions to help enterprise finance teams unlock efficiencies, gather real-time insights, and regain control of their cash flow."

OpenEnvoy has been consistently recognized by Gartner across various reports for the past three consecutive years. Download the Gartner Market Guide for APIA here.

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions", Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, et al., July 19, 2023.

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions", Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, et al., August 1, 2022.

Gartner, "Quick Answer: How Do You Reduce Fraud in the Accounts Payable Process?", Akif Khan, Micky Keck, Jonathan Carel, December 6, 2021

Learn how OpenEnvoy is transforming accounts payable by requesting your AP automation demo with an expert here

About OpenEnvoy

OpenEnvoy uses enterprise-grade AI technology to provide finance teams with complete control over their payment processes. Our AP automation solution eliminates overpayments, controls fraud, and maximizes cash flow, all with total visibility. Recently, Gartner named OpenEnvoy Reference Vendor for AI in AP and Payables Fraud Prevention.

Learn more about how you can generate 10X ROI using our industry-leading AP automation at OpenEnvoy.com, and follow @OpenEnvoy on X and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Press Contact:

Gabriela Garner
Vice President of Marketing, OpenEnvoy
[email protected] 

SOURCE OpenEnvoy

Also from this source

OpenEnvoy Revolutionizes Document Extraction with 100% Accuracy SLA and Zero Setup

Gartner Names OpenEnvoy Leading Vendor in AP Real-time Auditing and Invoice Automation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.