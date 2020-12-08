OpenEnvoy Partners With 3Gtms to Integrate Automated Invoice Auditing With an Industry-Leading TMS

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenEnvoy, a fintech startup, which provides automated invoice auditing, announced a strategic partnership with 3Gtms. The partnership will deliver automatic carrier invoice matching to shippers of any size, across all modes of transportation. By partnering with 3Gtms, OpenEnvoy will deliver a best-in-class solution to enhance their customer's visibility and productivity while reducing costs.

"We're thrilled to partner with 3Gtms. Their industry leadership and commitment to moving logistics technology forward is a natural fit for our freight audit solution," said Matthew Tillman, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenEnvoy. "Our partnership will bring a seamless invoice auditing experience supporting all modes of transportation to 3Gtms customers around the world."

"The partnership with OpenEnvoy will help our customers accelerate the expansion of their invoice automation processes across all modes of transportation," said JP Wiggins, Co-Founder & Vice President of Logistics. "We'll be able to deliver a much-needed capability that saves customers money while giving them complete control of their supply chain."

About OpenEnvoy

Open Envoy, founded in 2020, eliminates supplier fraud before it happens. Our invoice auditing solution automates costly finance workflows enabling the recovery of billions of dollars in wasted spending. OpenEnvoy supports customers around the world with offices in Nevada, California, and Singapore. To learn more, please visit www.openenvoy.com.

About 3Gtms

3Gtms, LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shipping for shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs and freight brokers. We provide multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, settlement and shipping software that scales, flexes, and evolves to grow businesses. To learn more, please visit www.3gtms.com.

