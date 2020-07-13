OpenExchange Announces Record Q2 Amidst Virtual Conference Boom; Expands Executive Team to Support Continued Growth

BOSTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenExchange, the leading virtual conference and video streaming solution for the financial services sector, today announced organizational changes and new personnel appointments designed to support the company's rapid growth and high customer demand as it prepares for an even bigger second half of the year.

As the financial services industry began to face the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in February 2020, OpenExchange played a key role in helping many of the leading institutions to transform large scale in-person conferences to virtual meetings. In the first half of the year alone, OpenExchange hosted 116 virtual conferences for more than a dozen of the largest global investment banks and stock exchanges. In Q2, OpenExchange facilitated more than 19,700 virtual presentations and meetings (a year-over-year increase of 19x), and more than 460,000 viewers watched over 22.4 million minutes of business video streams. Completed virtual conferences include Citi's Global Energy Conference, UBS's Global Healthcare Conference, AllianceBernstein's Strategic Directions Conference, multiple events for the London Stock Exchange and over 100 more for nine of the world's ten top banks.

"While the adoption of virtual meetings had already begun in prior years, we've seen a massive acceleration of this trend in 2020 - with entire conferences now taking place by video," said Mark Loehr, CEO of OpenExchange. "The exceptional growth of the OpenExchange platform is a reflection not only of investor communications in this new era, but also more broadly of the future of work. We have entered an environment in which engagement in virtual meetings and conferences is critical to business success."

Since February of 2020, OpenExchange has combined its proprietary technology with key strategic hires to keep up with ever increasing demand across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Among the new hires, the company brought in Gib Smith as Chief Relationship Officer and Jim Sheehan as Chief Financial Officer. OpenExchange also appointed Kate Cornish Booth to Chief People Officer, and Allen Deary to Chief Delivery Officer, effective immediately. These moves complement OpenExchange's global leadership team, including Ben Burnside, Head of EMEA and Sophia O'Dell, Head of Asia Pacific.

"These executives all bring deep expertise in financial and investor services that will strengthen our leadership team and enable us to take our video offering to the next level," Loehr added.

Prior to OpenExchange, Smith was Head of Business Development for PJT Camberview at PJT Partners in New York. Previously, he was head of Corporate Access – North America for Citi. Sheehan joined from Shorelight, a tech-enabled education services company, where he held the role of Chief Financial Officer. He also served as the CFO of multiple technology and fintech startups, including edX, the trusted platform for education and learning.

Read more about OpenExchange's virtual conference offering, OE Conference, at https://oe-overview.videoshowcase.net/.

About OpenExchange

Based in Boston, New York, London, and Hong Kong, OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools and services. Anchored by its experience in connecting more than 50,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community and more than 425,000 registered users to its video platform, the OpenExchange Network bridges the worlds of real-time videoconferencing, video live-streaming, and searchable on-demand video archives and showcases, making it easy to connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to investment and business decisions.

