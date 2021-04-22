OpenExchange Launches OE VIZION Platform for Virtual and Hybrid Events

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenExchange, the premier video solutions company for financial communications, today announced the launch of OE VIZION, a next-generation platform for virtual and hybrid events.

The new event platform combines OE Passport, an application that provides conference attendees and speakers with a personalized meeting experience, and OE Central, which offers organizers technology for the setup, control and analysis of complex virtual and hybrid events. Together with OE's suite of services and complementary technologies, OE Passport and OE Central allow for unprecedented levels of customization and seamless planning and event facilitation for both event-goers and organizers.

"OE VIZION provides critical technology for attendees, presenters and organizers, offering them flexible options among virtual, hybrid, and in-person formats in an uncertain conference landscape," said Mark Loehr, CEO of OpenExchange. "Capabilities like OE VIZION will be integral to facilitating the entire attendee journey from start to finish, regardless of whether they're on-site or remote."

The launch comes amid a period of record growth for OpenExchange. In the first quarter of this year, the company partnered with 35 of the world's largest financial institutions and stock exchanges to facilitate 143 virtual conferences and more than 41,000 virtual meetings - an increase of more than 800 percent when compared to the same quarter last year. The company also grew its IPO and non-deal roadshows, investor days, and other investor relations events for public and pre-public companies and private equity firms by 54 percent over the previous quarter.

Throughout March and April, ten different financial services firms have deployed OE Passport for their investor events, including the New York Stock Exchange's Materials Investor Access Day.

For a demonstration of OE VIZION and the OE Passport and OE Central applications, visit here: https://kvgo.com/openexc/vizion.

About OpenExchange

Based in Boston, New York, London, and Hong Kong, OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools and services. Anchored by its experience in connecting more than 100,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community and more than 500,000 registered users to its Knovio video platform, the OpenExchange Network bridges the worlds of real-time videoconferencing, video live-streaming, and searchable on-demand video archives and showcases, making it easy to connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to investment and business decisions.

