OpenExchange Ranks #183 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that OpenExchange is No.183 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The magazine cited OpenExchange's three-year revenue growth of 2,301.2% in achieving its ranking.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

OpenExchange ranked No.183 on annual Inc 5000 list, a prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies Tweet this

"Even before the recent health crisis, the foundation for OpenExchange's rapid growth was in place," said CEO Mark Loehr. "The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of video streaming and collaboration technologies for meetings that matter. As importantly, it has prompted the development of lasting new habits, new event formats, and new norms in how public companies communicate with their investors, analysts, and bankers. We take pride in the trust placed in OpenExchange by the world's top global financial institutions as they lead and navigate this transition."

"We are pleased not only to be recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies, but also that we've simultaneously established a reputation as one of the very best places to work," said Allen Deary, Chief Operating Officer of OpenExchange. "Meeting global demand for investor video communications meant that we quickly had to recruit and train a worldwide team of video specialists and ambassadors -- a workforce that will serve us well as video becomes a permanent fixture in investor relations."

In addition to its national ranking of #183, OpenExchange was designated #6 among Boston-area companies, #8 in Massachusetts, and #15 nationally in the Business Products and Services industry.

According to Inc.'s editors, not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.



About OpenExchange

Based in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong and Seoul, OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools and services. Anchored by its experience in connecting more than 100,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community and more than 500,000 registered users to its Knovio and OE VIZION video platforms, the OpenExchange Network bridges the worlds of real-time videoconferencing, video live-streaming, and searchable on-demand video archives and showcases, making it easy to connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to investment and business decisions.

SOURCE OpenExchange